Next-Gen Versions Of Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Release At PS5/Xbox Series X Launch, Will “Come Later”

CD Projekt Crimson has confirmed that, despite the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 will get an updated mannequin for Xbox Sequence X and PlayStation 5 in the end, avid avid gamers mustn’t expect to look these next-gen variations of the game on the discharge of every consoles. Those will “come later.”

“In relation to Microsoft’s console, like I discussed, we’ve formally confirmed every the change and the cross-gen availability, which signifies that you’ll be able to play the game from the get-go on the next-gen,” CD Projekt SVP of business building Michal Nowakowski talked about, according to Video Video video games Chronicle. “Then once more, when it comes to an accurate, full-blown next-gen mannequin, that’s going to return later, we’ve not launched when and I do not need a model new comment proper right here on that.”

Nowakowski moreover reiterated that Sony hasn’t talked about whether or not or not PS5 will fortify enhanced PS4 video video games (like Microsoft already has for Xbox Sequence X and Xbox One) so there’s no respectable phrase for whether or not or not PS5 shall be succesful to play an enhanced PS4 mannequin of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Crimson has already confirmed that an change for Cyberpunk 2077 will allow Xbox One prospects to enhance to an Xbox Sequence X enhanced mannequin without charge, nevertheless the same can’t be talked about for PS4 and PS5 (for now).

