Next in Fashion Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2020 season of Next in Fashion had 18 designers competing against one another for a top cash prize of $250,000 and the chance to have their collections carried online by prominent luxury fashion retailer Net-A-Porter.

Tan France of Queer Eye as Alexa Chung served as hosts and judges for the first season. Take a picture! For its much anticipated second season, Next in Fashion will return, and just like the fashion industry, there were a few changes in the last three years.

The worldwide supermodel and TV personality Gigi Hadid will be joining Tan France as the midst of this high-stakes Netflix competition, and she will walk the catwalk this time as a presenter.

In order to compete for $200,000 (£165,000) and a contract with Rent the Runway, Gigi and Tan will introduce a fresh lineup of up-and-coming designers to the programme and present them with a series of challenges.

Here’s all you need to know about season 2 of Next in Fashion, which will include guest judges including Emma Chamberlain, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Donatella Versace.

This week marks the start of the new season of Next in Fashion, and the upcoming second episode will include a new co-host for Tan France.

12 new contenders will compete in the next season, showcasing their greatest creations on stage.

The second season teaser for Netflix’s design contest series Next in Fashion has been published. The programme pits a group of gifted designers against one another for a reward and the opportunity to showcase their ability.

A group of upcoming fashion designers are brought together for the design competition programme Next in Fashion to fight for a chance of winning a cash prize of $200,000 by coming up with original, never-before-seen creations.

The winner will also get the chance to premiere their line with Rental the Runway, a website that lets customers rent or purchase designer clothing and accessories, enabling both the general public and business professionals to see their creations.

The news that Next in Fashion would return for a second season has delighted fans of the fashion business.

Given the way the programming had done, many people were startled when the series was suddenly terminated when it first premiered.

Next in Fashion Season 2 Release Date

Netflix initially decided to terminate Next in Fashion after one season, yet later on, it turned out to be a godsend for the fans as Youtube surprised them with an additional update on the programme and a new presenter who is none other than a well-known supermodel, Gigi Hadid.

The return of the programme with Tan France with Gigi Hadid serving as co-hosts for the second season was announced on Twitter.

We can’t anticipate a definitive cast list or release date to the programme as the casting call was recently announced, but based on the previous season’s production schedule, we may be able to see a new season by the end of 2022, fingers crossed!

Next in Fashion Season 2 Cast

Tan France, a renowned designer of clothing, and British television presenter Alexa Chung hosted the show’s debut season. Only one of the 18 participating designers took home the prize.

It is known that Chung won’t return as the show’s co-host since Gigi Hadid is taking her place.

Fans believe that Chung and France will connect like they did with the last host, and that Chung’s position will be replaced by the 26-year-old supermodel.

She has co-hosted shows before, including Project Runway, so this isn’t her first time doing so. The featured designers for the upcoming second season will be announced.

Next in Fashion Season 2 Trailer

Next in Fashion Season 2 Plot

The candidates work in a contemporary warehouse space that also houses all the hair that makeup stations and doubles as a runway on show days.

A “closet” filled with various fabrics constantly notions is supplied, as well as modified and updated to meet each task.

In addition to the supplies previously provided, the manufacturers will provide them any other items they may want. Each episode begins with the introduction of a certain subject and features a different guest judge.

After gathering all of their fabrics and equipment, the designers start constructing and planning on their work tables.

Over the course of two workdays, workers are often working nonstop on the designing, organising, building, and planning processes.

Of course, there can be a catwalk during the runway competition, and every runway show has a unique spirit while maintaining a professional appearance. Then, the judge’s remarks and first impressions are recorded.

Judges visit each submission, observe and carefully analyse the work, and then interview the designer after seeing the catwalk.

The remaining two submissions are also disclosed when they choose a winner. At the conclusion of each show, any or all designers are dismissed after additional consideration.

Several well-known designers battled to show who was the greatest at what they did during the show’s inaugural season.

It gave 18 fashion designers a platform to showcase their skills, and the overall winner and their designers each got $250,000.

Minju Kim eventually became known as the show’s champion and was given a one-time reward. When the designer gained the chance to sell her wonderful designs, in her eyes, she got the satisfying conclusion she deserved.

The celebrities that will appear on the show in season two are yet to be determined, but we do know how the competition could be just as fierce.

These are a few of the changes we expect to see before the second season of the show premieres; however, the achievement price may alter depending on the producers of the series.

Although the candidate lineup for Next in Fashion’s first season has not yet been revealed by Netflix, we already know that there will be more up-and-coming designers vying for the show’s championship.

The amateur designer whoever wins the competition will get a $200,000 reward and be given the opportunity to debut their line on Rent the Runway.

South Korean designer Minju Kim won Season 1, taking home a prize of $250,000 and launching a line on Net-a-Porter.