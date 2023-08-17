Next Month Barbie Is Coming On Digital Platform:

Today, there’s great news for anyone who wanted to see Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie yet didn’t want to go out of their way, like leaving the house.

As it turns out, you can get out of that jam if you just wait a little longer. There are rumors that Margot Robbie’s role as the iconic doll that can change into anything will be available to watch on September 5. This is just under seven weeks after the movie first came out in theaters.

Between A Movie’s Premiere As Well As Its Release Upon Any Kind Of Home Video, They’d Wait 90 Days:

Doesn’t it seem like soon? Once upon a time, Hollywood had a pretty strict rule that they would wait 90 days after a movie’s opening before putting it out on any kind of home video. This rule was made with theater owners.

But the COVID-19 lockdowns had a hugely distorting effect on the movie business, and this rule was broken pretty quickly. The theater window is now just 45 days, exactly what Warner Bros. Discovery has been cleared for.

On September 5, OTT Will Get A $1 Billion Hit Movie Barbie:

Soon, your TVs will have a lot more pink on them. “Barbie” shook the world in late July by grossing over one billion dollars at the box office. On Sept. 5, it will be available on digital. You can order it ahead of time from Amazon for $19.99.

Greta Gerwig’s cotton candy-colored dream stars Margot Robbie playing the famous plastic doll Barbie. She and Ryan Gosling’s Ken leave Barbie World and go into the real world.

Along the way, Barbie learns that life outside of the Dreamhouse isn’t the progressive utopia she always thought it was, as well as Ken learns about something called the “patriarchy.”

The rest of the group includes Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena, as well as Will Ferrell.

Also, Barbie Was Ranked For The Most Significant Debut Weekend Of 2023:

The film’s $155 million opening weekend in the U.S. blew away predictions. It was the biggest launch weekend of 2023 and the best launch for a film made by a woman.

It was a full-fledged success when it came out, thanks to the best advertising effort of the year and great word of mouth. There was also a lot of buzz about “Barbenheimer,” which was Christopher Nolan’s dark historical thriller that came out at the same time as “Oppenheimer.”

Peter DeBruge Says That Barbie Is Giving Future Generations Good Examples Of What Women Can Do:

In his review of the movie, reviewer Peter DeBruge says, “Gerwig’s girl-power blockbuster offers a neon-pink version of Inception all its own, planting positive examples of female potential for future generations.”

By making fun of the brand’s past mistakes, it gives us permission to question what Barbie stands for, which is not at all what you’d expect from a long commercial for a toy.

The craziest thing about the Barbie situation, though, is that Gerwig’s movie could still be close to the top of the box office when its streaming date comes up This past weekend.

Barbie Made $33 Million At The Box Office In The United States:

In its fourth general release, Barbie made $33 million at the domestic box office. This made it the winner for the weekend and easily beat the only big beginning feature, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which ran aground upon a big rock of audience disinterest.

WBD is probably hoping that this weekend’s Blue Beetle will gently wrestle the crown away from the plastic queen, but all signs point to Barbie staying on top for the rest of the month.

Given how much has been written about how “Barbenheimer” has revived the movie business this summer, we can’t imagine owners being happy to see her go to Streaming Land so soon, even though we have a feeling she’ll be back in theaters when Oscar season starts in a couple of months.