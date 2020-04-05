Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers: Shock death revealed, plus Yasmeen reaches out

I’m afraid anybody wanting gentle reduction received’t be discovering a lot solace in Coronation Street subsequent week (6th to 10th April 2020), what with the death of Ken’s beloved pet canine Eccles.

Fortunately, Yasmeen appears to be getting the higher hand the place Geoff is anxious – just for him to make one other disturbing transfer.

Learn on for all of the drama…

Eccles dies

Being a nation of animal lovers, we’re at all times hit arduous when a beloved cleaning soap pet dies. There are some who’ve by no means recovered from the poisoning of Wellard in 2008, whereas others are nonetheless dropped at tears by recollections of Schmeichel’s demise in 2011. Now, Coronation Street is ready to go away us traumatised as soon as once more as Emma takes Eccles for a stroll, solely to grasp that she’s not herself. A go to to the vet then reveals that the lovable canine has an inoperable tumour.

Canny Corrie followers might have twigged that one thing was mistaken with Eccles when she was seen wanting lackadaisical in Ken’s lap the opposite week. With the pair having cast a detailed bond this final decade, you possibly can count on the Barlow household patriarch to be devastated by information of the border terrier’s death. In any case, they’ve been via lots collectively – Eccles even needed to witness a few of randy Ken’s canal-side trysts with Martha Fraser, the poor factor.

What’s mistaken with Oliver?

After little Oliver’s lethargy grew to become a characteristic of his birthday celebrations again in February, I began to suspect that the state of his well being would quickly be offering new drama. And so it turns out on Friday when – simply as Summer time is babysitting the teen – Oliver has a match. When Steve returns residence, he’s met by a panicky Summer time, who breathlessly explains the state of affairs. All of which leads to Steve scooping up his son and dashing off seeking medical assist.

Yasmeen reaches out to Alya

Once we final noticed Yasmeen, her exit from her residence was being barred by Geoff. However fortunately on Monday she finds the braveness to select up her suitcase and stride out the door. And after arriving on the builder’s flat, Yasmeen tells Alya that she’s coming to the marriage and was proper all alongside. However a brand new shiver down the backbone comes for Yasmeen when she sees messages on her cellphone from Geoff, suggesting that he may take his personal life. Dashing again to No 6, she’s horrified to discover a smashed picture body on the desk along with drops of blood and no signal of Geoff. Simply what has occurred to the depraved abuser?

