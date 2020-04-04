Next week’s EastEnders spoilers: Mick and Linda’s big news, plus Ian is threatened

Next week’s episodes of EastEnders (for the 6th and 7th of April) see the Carters’ plan to promote the pub being found, whereas Dotty ratchets up the strain on a beleaguered Ian Beale.

As Albert Sq. kicks off, can anybody discover a decision?

Learn on for full particulars of the upcoming spoilers…

Mick and Linda are promoting the Queen Vic

There have apparently been viewer complaints about soaps nonetheless that includes scenes that place in pubs. In any case, real-life landlords have been advised to name final orders, at the very least in the interim. However we have to minimize the likes of EastEnders some slack. These episodes have been filmed some time in the past and the BBC is attempting to eke out its provide for so long as potential now that filming has been placed on pause. So simply consider Walford as a land of misplaced content material, albeit one the place everybody feels completely wretched.

Take Mick, for instance. He’s presently wanting deflated as a result of an property agent has referred to as to worth the Queen Vic. And a guilty-feeling Linda is quickly suggesting that she not work behind the bar. The pair are in settlement, although, that Shirley and Tina needn’t learn about their plan to promote up simply but – however information travels quick in Walford and they’re quickly caught out.

Next, after all, we’ll have the bidding warfare as to who will get possession of the Sq.’s beloved boozer. My dream could be for vampy Chrissie Watts to make a shock comeback.

Dotty v Ian

I prefer to think about that the ghost of Nick Cotton is sitting on daughter Dotty’s shoulder, encouraging her to fire up bother wherever she goes. She begins the week by venting her anger on Vinny and finishes it by goading and then in the end threatening Ian. And whereas I’m loath to condone such bullying, it’s fairly enjoyable watching the odious Ian being pushed potty by Dotty.

