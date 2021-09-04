Neymar against all: the strong response in the networks for the criticism of Brazil and his supposed overweight

Brazil did not shine but defeated Chile in Santiago and continues with a perfect score (REUTERS / Claudio Reyes)

The walk of the team led by Tite generates some criticism but the truth is that Brazil continues with a perfect score in the South American Qualifiers on the way to the Qatar World Cup in 2022. Despite not having had the figures of the English league, the Verdeamarelha He put out a difficult game against Chile in Santiago, triumphed 1-0 and remains the only leader. After the meeting, Neymar exploded on social media.

After having endured criticism for the Copa América final lost to Argentina at the Maracana and being accused of being overweight while on vacation, ney was downloaded on the networks with an Instagram story in which he shot everyone with several messages and the same image: he about to kick a ball in front of the Red.

“Do we play well? We did not win? Yes. Then fuck yourselves (he made up with some characters the Portuguese term ‘fódase’, which acts as an insult). Follow the dance “, was one of the comments he made to the general public who looked for moles in the Scratch game in the first duel of the triple playoff date that will take place this week. “We continue to make history”, was another of the messages, alluding to the perfect score shown by the team that leads soccer in qualifying (21 points out of 21 at stake).

Neymar exploded after Brazil’s last win

But that was not all, because the Brazilian star made irony about his supposed overweight, something that they put on him after a few photos that circulated during your vacation. “Observation: the shirt was size L, due to my passing. For the next game I ask for M shirt “. In this way, the protagonist of the only goal of the match against the Chileans (he failed the heads-up that would lead to the rebound for Éverton Ribeiro to convert) retaliated against everyone and is already thinking of taking revenge on Argentina in the South American Superclassic next Sunday .

Neymar sparked with Chile defender Guillermo Maripán, with which he even came face to face and ended up insulting himself once the Peruvian referee Diego Haro whistled the end. But it was not the only short-circuit between figures of the South American selected, since in the networks there was also a rough cross between Richarlison, who had been targeted by some Argentine players, and Arturo Vidal.

The King Arthur he had bellowed against the Brazilians in the crossing through the quarterfinals of the last Copa América and accused them of having benefited from the arbitration on duty. Richarlison, after the new 1-0 of his national team in Santiago, shared Vidal’s old post with a provocative emoji. The Chilean did not stop at that and went for more: he published an image of Richarlison at the Olympic games and covered his face with an emoji: “And who knows this clown?”.

