Neymar celebrated Santos’ classification against Boca with an outburst and won a bet against Argentine Leo Paredes

Neymar charged Boca and Leo Paredes

Already in the previous match between Boca and Santos in the Bombonera, Neymar had sent him a video to wish the Brazilian team the greatest success, where he shone in his first years of career and with which he was consecrated in the Libertadores 2011. Now it was the turn to celebrate for the classification after the overwhelming 3-0 on São Paulo soil, with the addition that the star of Paris Saint Germain came from toasting for the conquest of the French Super Cup with the French cast.

Go with God, boldness and joy, above them. This is Peixao, let’s go! ”Ney had entrusted the Santista boys for the first boy in Buenos Aires. In the rematch, they did not fail him and stretch his celebration from the other side of the Atlantic.

He first published the video of Yeferson Soteldo’s goal, who turned the second into Vila Belmiro, and made a particular dedication for the Argentine Leandro Paredes, very identified with Boca and his partner in PSG. “Suck it”, was the message with smile emojis. The Brazilian cheered the Venezuelan: “Soteldinho, Soteldinho, what a great goal”.

“Full day today, Paris champion, Peixao in the final … See you tomorrow, guys. Haha. Keep crying “, continued with another video Neymar on his Instagram stories, where he has more than 145 million followers.

To complete the mockery, surely before going to sleep, the former Santos footballer who turned into the game that meant his return to official activity (it was the first of the year after having left an injury behind), concluded: “I want to leave a message for my friend Leo Paredes. LOL. Oh, you owe me dinner. See you tomorrow”.

The 28-year-old forward from São Paulo made it clear that South American football is no stranger to him despite being in Europe for a long time as well as that his Argentine teammate Paredes will have to pay the bet they had made before the crossing for the Libertadores among his favorite teams .

