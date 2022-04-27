Neymar couldn’t stand the criticism and took aim at a former Brazilian player: “Tired of those who open their mouths to talk shit…”

Neymar replied to Fabio Aurelio

Neymar seems to have said “enough” when it comes to the criticism or rumors that the press uncovers against him. After outright denying an affair with the ex-partner of one of her best friends, she now used her social networks to answer the former Brazilian player Fabio Aurelio.

Last week, the former Liverpool winger assured in dialogue with Goal that if he would be in the skin of the PSG star he would feel “very disappointed” with the career he is carrying out despite being one of the benchmarks in world football.

Given these statements, referent of the Parisian team and the national team He spoke through his Instagram account with some stories referring to the topic.

In the first place, the former Barcelona shared the note in question under the title: “Mr Fabio Aurélio (with laughing emojis)”. Subsequently, published an extensive list of all the titles he garnered during his time at Santos, Barsa, PSG and the Brazilian team, as well as his individual record and added ironically: “I am really disappointed. And I didn’t put all of them in.”

Finally, he dedicated a video to him: “Moral! I’m tired of those former players who open their mouths to talk shit…Five minutes of interview and they only talk about the lives of others. Do you want to criticize? He criticizes, but talking shit… that’s not good.”

Fabio Aurélio, who competed for 12 years in Europe (from 2000 to 2006 in Valencia and from 2006 to 2012 in Liverpool), had considered that, “because of his ambitions, and because of the quality and talent he has, the fact that he has never won a Ballon d’Or feels bad. It has all the conditions to do it, but I don’t know what happened. Maybe some things are more important to him than football, I don’t know.”

In turn, the former Liverpool compared him to his friend Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: “They were at the highest level for 10 or 15 years and you never heard of problems off the field, but Neymar is always involved in things like this. You need to stay away from those things. He is a top player, but he could do more. He could handle his life better.”

Regarding the number of titles, Fabio Aurélio has two championships in Spanish League, a European Super Cup and one UEFA Cup during his time at Valencia, and with a england cupa Community Shield and one League Cup of England during his stay at Liverpool. It should be noted that he did not have the opportunity to join the senior team but he did have the national team that represented Brazil in thes Sydney 2000 Olympics.

