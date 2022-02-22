Neymar, fan of Batman: luxury guest at the avant premiere of the new film and his gesture after getting on the Batmobile

The Brazilian posed with the stars of the film (wbpictures)

Neymar felt like a child in Paris again thanks to the new film by Batman which will be released in early March worldwide. The Brazilian, a fan of the bat man, attended the avant premiere of the new superhero film that took place in the French capital.

As one of the special guests at the event, the PSG star, in addition to seeing the film before most, had an intimate encounter with the protagonists Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, who will play Catwoman.

Neymar is a fan of the DC superhero (wbpictures)

At the same time, he also had the chance to make his dreams come true after get on the batmobile. The images said it all, his happy face when sitting in front of the wheel showed his joy.

The photos began to circulate on social networks. Both he, as well as the Warner Bros company and the director himself Matt Reeves they shared the snapshots on their official accounts and quickly went viral.

Neymar took photos with Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz (wbpictures)

The film will be released in early March (wbpictures)

It should be remembered that Neymar is a faithful follower of the character created by Americans Bob Kane and Bill Finger, and owned by DC Comics.

Without going any further, during his last documentary broadcast on the digital platform of Netflix could be seen a gigantic painting in which his face appears in the foreground divided into two halves, one half with the Batman mask and the other with the Joker’s makeup. In addition, for his birthday, Mauro Icardi surprised him with a life-size replica of the superhero.

Neymar with Robert Pattinson, the new Batman (wbpictures)

Neymar was one of those chosen to see the film before its world premiere (wbpictures)

Neymar got on the Batmobile (mattreevesLA)

The comments of the fans in the social networks did not wait. While some asked the director for more details about the film, others they celebrated Ney’s participation in the event. There were also some who criticized the footballer and demanded that he focus on his performance with Paris Saint Germain.

The Parisian 10 he returned to step on the playing fields on February 15 when jumping from the substitute bench to play the final minutes of the duel for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid.

Before that match that ended with the French winning 1-0 over the final, the last match that the Brazilian had played was on November 28, date on which he injured his ankle in a match against Saint – Etienne. From there he spent the next several months in rehab.

Matt Reeves is the director of the new installment of Batman (mattreevesLA)

Neymar shared a publication on his social networks

KEEP READING

The statistic of the forward Messi-Neymar-Mbappé that alarms PSG

The surprising revelation that Neymar made about his future

Kylian Mbappé would request the departure of one of PSG’s new stars as a condition to renew his contract