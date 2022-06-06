Neymar gave Brazil the victory against Japan and was one step away from breaking Pelé’s record

*Highlights of Brazil’s win over Japan

Neymar shone again and took another step to end the historical record that is in possession of the legendary Skin. is that the star of PSG scored the penalty that gave a close victory to Brazil by 1 a 0 compared to Japan in Tokioin the final stretch of the preparation of both teams towards the Qatar World Cup.

Ney saved the roles of a clearly dominant South American team, and that had just scored 17 goals in his last four gamesbut who suffered more than expected to bring down the Asian wall commanded by the archer Shuichi Gonda.

His successful shot from the striker also served for the former Santos to reach 74 cries wearing the shirt verdeamarelathree less than the Rey Skinall-time top scorer canarinha.

The five-time champions will now focus on the September FIFA date, the last one before the start of the world Cup which will take place between November 21 and December 18.

The Selection controlled the game from the beginning against a rival that barely bothered Alisson in the middle of the impetuous rain that bathed, during a good period, the stadium Tokyo National. Tite kept the base it crushed 5 a 1 a South Korea on thursday in seoulwith only four changes in the starting eleven: Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Eder Militao and Guilherme Aranha they replaced Richarlison, Weverton, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro.

the star of Real Madrid at times he associated well with the duo Lucas Paquetá-Neymar, vital in the Brazilian creation, but, like his teammates, he suffered to break zero despite the fact that Brazil he dominated possession and controlled any hint of the Japanese attack.

Required in interventions of Raphinha y Neymarand saved by the stick in a shot from Lucas Paquetáthe japanese archer Shuichi Gonda He was the most outstanding man in the Asian representative. Without lethality on offense, blue samurai of Hajime Moriyasu they were far from the cast that thrashed Paraguay 4-1 last Thursday in Sapporo.

In the second half the situation changed little. Brazil kept looking for the advantage, especially on the wings, and Japan resisted, without his few approaches in the area defended by Alisson they would be dangerous. Tite tried to take the victory at all costs against a team that added eight games undefeated (seven wins, one draw). Thus he substituted the two ends of him, Raphinha y viniciusby the two Gabrieles (Jesus and Martinelli) and gave entrance to richarlison by brand steering wheel Fred.

Moriyasu He responded by removing the offense and midfield, but the bet soon paid off for the Brazilian coach. Nevertheless, Endo collapsed to richarlison inside the area when he was about to finish off and the maximum penalty sentenced the duel. The crack of PSG executed to the right of the archer, who flew in the opposite direction, thus allowing Brazil spin your fifth consecutive victory between friendlies and Qualifiers.

Now Brazil will set its eyes on the FIFA date of Septemberbefore premiering in Qatar, on November 24, before Serbia as part of Group Gwhich it shares with Cameroon y Swiss. The Japanese, meanwhile, will debut in the Group E contra Germany on November 23. spain and the winner of the playoff between New Zealand y Costa Rica complete the area.

