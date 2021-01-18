Neymar, intimate: the day he thought about leaving football, the pressure of being one of the best and his relationship with social networks

Neymar spoke about the time he thought about leaving football (EFE)

Through the years, the name of Neymar was getting bigger and bigger and known worldwide. Since I was a child, I had something to talk about and Today he is one of the referents of football along with great stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and another select group of footballers who make a difference.

However, each protagonist lives his fame and career in a different way. Even in an intimate interview that the Brazilian star gave to the British magazine Gaffer, revealed that there was a moment when he thought about retiring from the elite because of what the most critical thought.

“I will never lose my passion for football, but I have had times when I wanted to stop playing. Once I wondered why I should keep playing if they don’t like it ”, He was sincere in a conversation that lasted just over 30 minutes.

“I used to go home excited and then I would remember everything I had done to get here. The love I have for football and all those things calmed me down and brought me back to reality ”, he explained before listing the milestones that marked his career.

“I’m very lucky. Truly. I have accomplished many things in my career that have made me and my family incredibly happy. Debuting with Santos FC, winning the first title with them, winning the Copa Libertadores was also very important. Joining Barcelona was a dream for me since I was a child, winning the Champions League, my arrival in Paris. These moments will always be special to me”.

Regarding the pressures that one of the best footballers of today, Neymar, may have when taking the field He acknowledged that they do not influence his game.

“No, I have never felt it. Unlike, I am a person who can easily handle pressure; being number 10 of the Brazilian team, number 10 in PSG and only being Neymar. I think I take it well but at the same time I know my commitment and I am incredibly grateful to represent teams like PSG and Brazil. I know that when I play I have to do it differently, I have to give 100% because that is what everyone expects ”.

The paulista, is also aware of what he generates both on and off the field: “I thank God because they have given me great charisma off the field; I have become an idol for many children. I think that has helped me to appear different and unique. I like to live in peace. I know my name generates attention, so I try to use it in a way that represents positivity both on and off the field. “

On the other hand, in times where technology made people get very close to the protagonists, Neymar considered that social networks: “They are an area where many people can come and be part of your life, judging you, hating you and envying you.”

“Therefore I never take people’s comments seriously. I don’t like to read things that are not right, things that are not necessary. But there are people around me my friends, family and teammates, who end up reading these comments and get angry. The world is very sensitive. It is very easy for people to talk about your personal life without really knowing you. But the real me, the real Neymar, is well known to my family, the people who work with me and my friends. They know me! These are the opinions that matter to me ”, he declared.

