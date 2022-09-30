Neymar plays strong in the Brazilian elections: the video with which he gave his support to Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian soccer player Neymar spoke out in favor of Jair Bolsonaro days before the presidential elections in Brazil.

The next Sunday October 2 presidential elections will be held in Brazil y Jair Bolsonarowho is seeking re-election, received special support from Neymar Jrone of the leading figures of the Brazilian soccer team that will compete in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

With a video that went viral on social media, Neymar sang one of the campaign jingles of the ultra-right leader, who will compete hand in hand with Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva in the elections. “Vote, vote and confirm: 22 is Bolsonaro”said the soccer player 30 years who militates in Paris Saint Germain from France.

A few minutes after the message of support from Neymar a Bolsonarothe current president of Brazil thanked him to the player in his account at Twitteraccompanied by a message in which he promotes his re-election and the sixth world title of the selected yellow green in Qatar 2022. “Thank you Neymar Jr”the president wrote.

It is not the first time that the 10 of the team of Tite gives its support to Bolsonaro. Ney was found in 2019during the America Cupwith the highest authority in Brazil and they embraced in the run-up to the semifinal against Argentinain Belo Horizonte.

Soccer star Neymar thanked President Jair Bolsonaro for visiting a center for children he founded in Brazil, in a video published this Wednesday in the final stretch of the presidential campaign.

The publication of Neymar in your account Tick ​​Tock con 8.1 million followers It happened a day after I sent a video to Bolsonaro in gratitude for visiting the headquarters of the Neymar Jr Institutea center for children founded by the former player of the Santos in Big beachan underserved community in the state of Saint Paul.

This Thursday’s video of the top figure of the five-time world champions broke the silence of the soccer players of the Brazilian teamwhose popularity plummeted in recent years, on the polarized presidential election in the South American giant.

“President Bolsonaro,” Neymar told him in a video released by Communications Minister Fabio Faria. “I thank you for your illustrious visit.. She wishes she was there; Unfortunately I am very far away. But I’ll be with you on the next one. I am very happy because you are there”.

Neymar supports Bolsonaro for the Brazilian elections.

“I thank you for your support, as always. You know I am very proud of you.”answered Bolsonaro a Neymar.

Neymar played on Tuesday in the victory of Brazil by 5-1 over Tunisia, in Paris, in a pre-World Cup friendly match in Qatar. The star scored one of the goals, from a penalty.

During the pandemic COVID-19the striker had hinted on his social media accounts that he was no longer going to support Bolsonaro, who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus and took pride in not following health protocols as the disease spread. More than 680,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil.

On the other hand, Neymar da Silva Santosthe soccer player’s father and his agent, also celebrated the visit of Bolsonaro on their social media accounts.

