Neymar responded to comments about his alleged overweight with a challenging post on the networks

Brazil’s victory over Chile by the smallest difference in the last day of South American Qualifiers was involved in several controversies. The first mishap was a cross between Richarlison and Arturo vidal on social networks, which added to the comments that pointed to Neymar of course overweight. The Brazilian star spoke about this issue once the meeting was over and then took advantage of the last training session of the squad led by Tite to reaffirm what your physical condition is.

The star of Scratch was a participant in the play of the only goal: he missed a heads-up whose rebound fell to Everton Ribeiro, who seized the opportunity. “Do we play well? We did not win? Yes. So fuck yourselves (he made up the Portuguese term ‘fódase’, which acts as an insult). Follow the dance “, had been one of the comments made to the public by the soccer player of the PSG. This Saturday, after the practice of the Verdeamarela, He posted four photos without the shirt on his Instagram account, showing off his physical condition in the run-up to a new clash against Argentina.

Another comment he made was regarding the size of the clothing he used against Chile: “Observation: the shirt was size L, I am at my weight. For the next game I ask for M shirt “. Thus he made it clear that he will take advantage of the game against his teammates Leonardo Paredes, Ángel Di María and Lionel Messi to ask for one more outfit to the body in order to finish silencing the comments he received in recent days.

The most prominent reaction the publication received was that of Kylian Mbappé, with many emojis laughing at the photos of the Paris Saint Germain winger. “You love it”Ney replied. In addition, several compatriots like Vinicius Junior O Douglas costa they joined in the laughter at the situation. The 10th of the Scratch also sparked with the defender of Chile Guillermo Maripán, with which he even came face to face and ended up insulting himself once the Peruvian referee Diego Haro whistled the end.

It should be noted that Brazil leads the Qualifiers with a perfect score after seven disputed dates (21 points out of 21 at stake) and this Sunday they will face Argentina, the only pursuer, who is six units ahead of him. The Arena Corinthians will witness the first clash of the South American classic after the final of the America Cup in which the albiceleste triumphed 1-0 with a goal from Di María so that Messi obtains his first major title with the shirt of his country.

