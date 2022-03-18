Neymar spoke for the first time about PSG’s elimination: “These have been difficult days”

Neymar acknowledged that this last week has been difficult after having lost against Real Madrid in the Champions League (Reuters)

This Thursday, one week after the elimination of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Champions League, Neymar He spoke in public for the first time about his feelings after the 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Since that fall of his team, the Brazilian had barely made a few posts on social networks with his son and had avoided referring to the matter, but in the presentation of his new boots, he was consulted about it.

The French team had prepared to win the tournament with additions such as Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among others, but could not even reach the quarterfinals after losing 3-2 on aggregate against the merengue team. The former Barcelona footballer arrived with just enough for that commitment, after a series of injuries, and played the 90 minutes in Madrid.

“They have been complicated days, complicated weeks for us. We didn’t want to lose. We are not there for that, we do not program it. No one he was soft for that, quite the opposite. We dedicate ourselves, we commit ourselves, we train ourselves to look for that”, said Neymar during the event. In addition, he took the opportunity to remember his physical problems: “I came back from an injury giving my life to be at that moment. As much as I was going to lose, but at least it would be with the team facing the slap.”

This way, Neymar He was proud of having been on the field of play along with the rest of his teammates, despite not having been able to meet the objective of advancing to the round and that they were even achieving with 30 minutes to go, when the PSG won 1 to 0 in the Bernabeu. But then, in a flurry of goals, the Real Madrid celebrated the three goals of Karim Benzema and reversed the series.

Last weekend, the Mauritius team Pochettino played his duel against Bordeaux by League 1 at Princes Park and the Parisian public was heard from the stands. Was boos and hisses deafening mainly for Messi, Neymar and for the coach, that is why the Brazilian acknowledged this Thursday that these days were “complicated”.

Neymar was booed by PSG fans after the elimination against Real Madrid (Reuters)

Last week, the man emerged from Santos had made a brief release on social networks. “Yesterday was one of the defeats that hurt me the most”wrote ney in a publication in which he used a black and white image of himself from the match that Real Madrid won 3-1. While in the Instagram stories he denied the news that in the locker room he had clashed with Donnarummawho made a serious mistake that led to the draw of the white box.

“I’m sorry about yesterday, this news is unacceptable”wrote the goalkeeper of the Azure. “We are a team and we are with you. You are still very young and you are going to win a lot. Get up and let’s continue”answered the star of the canarinha.

This Sunday the PSG must face the Monaco as a visitor for matchday 29 of the League 1, a contest that he leads with a 15-point advantage and that -presumably- he will conquer in a few weeks. There were only three matches for the domestic tournament in which Pochettino’s team was defeated, while they won 20 and drew just five.

