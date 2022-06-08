Neymar threw another dart at the Argentine team on social networks: “One more… I don’t even want to know”

Ney scored the winning goal for his team against Japan from a penalty (REUTERS / Issei Kato)

The historic football rivalry between Argentina and Brazil is growing warmer ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Given the good times the team led by Lionel Scalonione of the emblems of the Verdeamarela, Neymaronce again added seasoning to the South American duel. After scoring the winning goal in the friendly match against JapanScratch received a cup and the striker posed with two of his teammates and once again threw a dart at Albiceleste.

Last week, after the 3-0 win against Italy for La Finalissima, the Argentine players celebrated the title in the locker room with the trophy and the Copa América. The songs dedicated to Brazil and they sang the new anthembased on the victory achieved against the classic rival in the Maracana in the final of the South American competition.

Neymar picked up the glove and in his social networks made an ironic comment in which he asked “Did they win the World Cup?”as if wanting to state that the celebrations of the Argentines were too much for having beaten the Scuadra Azzurra, that although they did not qualify for Qatar and are not going through their best moment, they are the current European champions and will always be a rival for their history in which four world titles appear.

This Monday Ney went for more and in the locker room he added more heat to the subject. He appeared alongside another footballer who knew how to raise the temperature in 2021, richarlisonwho first anticipated a victory for his team in the Copa América final and then mocked the Argentine team that was eliminated in the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“One more… I don’t even want to know.” Neymar’s mockery of the Argentine team

richarlison lowered a change, but it caught on in the photo with Neymar and Raphinha and the three appear with the cup for having beaten the Japanese team by the minimum difference. “One more… I don’t even want to know”, Ney wrote on his Instagram story. It was another dart towards Scaloni’s team that continues with its winning streak and with an undefeated (33 games) that does not stop growing. An account that began just after the 0-2 defeat in the semifinals of the 2019 Copa América against Brazil, at his home.

The PSG striker has been putting pepper on the South American classic and we will have to see what his friend’s response is, Lionel Messior his other partner in the Parisian team, Leandro Paredes, both key pieces of the Scaloni team.

The match between Argentina and Brazil for the Qualifiers is pending, which was suspended on September 5, 2021. The clash, beginning, has a date for September 22 at a venue to be confirmed. It will be a good preview for the World Cup and a classic that has always had a high temperature, but due to the weather that the protagonists of both sides put on it, it has been growing. The Brazilians will seek revenge after the defeat at home, the legendary Maracana, while the Argentines will bet on continuing on the path of success.

KEEP READING

Neymar gave Brazil the victory against Japan and was one step away from breaking Pelé’s record

Lionel Messi arrived in Argentina after scoring five goals against Estonia

Haaland’s serious complaint against a Swedish player: “He called me a prostitute and threatened to break my legs”