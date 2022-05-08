Neymar told how he went crazy in the River-Flamengo final and recalled the play that made him think he was “flamenguista”

Neymar’s emotion in Flamengo’s title against River

One of the few games that Marcelo Gallardo cannot get out of his head, surely, is the 2019 Copa Libertadores final. River Plate, who arrived as reigning champions after consecrating themselves in the Santiago Bernabeu against his classic rival Boca Juniors, he saw how the title escaped him a few moments before the end of the match at the hands of Flamengo thanks to an intractable Gabriel Barbosa.

Neymar, Despite being linked to Santos, where he won the top continental competition before being transferred to Barcelona, recalled what happened in Lima during a talk with Diego Ribas (footballer from the cast of Rio de Janeiro with steps in Porto, Werder Bremen, Juventus, Wolfsburg, Atlético Madrid and Fenerbahce, among others).

Neymar with the Flamengo shirt

“We watched the game with friends at home. One was a flamenco fanatic. We were rooting for Flamengo and when Gabriel scored the second goal we started screaming and I said: ‘Damn, I’m a flamengista’ hahaha”, the Paris Saint Germain striker and captain of the Brazilian National Team recalled with laughter.

During the interview, the striker stated: “It’s not because it’s Flamengo, I think it was more because of the players they had. Most of those who were there were my friends or acquaintances from the National Team. We cheered on our friends, and seeing their happiness was incredible. It was as if he had participated in the title, so much so that I called Gabriel. They made history, and my father and I jumped in here, hugging each other“, complete. It should be remembered that gabigol he knew how to be Neymar’s brother-in-law.

Although all the flashes stayed with Gabriel Barbosa, author of the goals in the 88th and 92nd minutes of the game (Rafel Santos Borré had opened the scoring for River Plate), that team included footballers of the stature of Diego Alves (former Valencia goalkeeper), Rafinha (he defended the Bayern Munich shirt for several years), Felipe Luis (historical Atlético Madrid), Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique.

During the celebrations, Neymar used social networks to show the joy of his friends with various Instagram stories.

The Fla, who lifted this trophy twice, then reached the 2021 final with a base from those who celebrated in 2019; although on that occasion they succumbed to Palmeiras, current two-time champion of America.

In the current edition they seek revenge. After four days, those led by the Portuguese Paulo Sousa lead Group H with 10 units. Behind are Talleres de Córdoba (7), Universidad Católica de Chile (4) and Sporting Cristal de Perú (1).

