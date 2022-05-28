Neymar was humiliated in a duel against the best freestyler in the world: his unmissable reaction

This week Neymar had fun while in Qatar with several of his teammates Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by participating in a duel against the best freestyler in the world. The Brazilian striker, used to making magic with the ball, found himself with a worthy opponent for the challenge and ended up being humiliated.

It is that the 30-year-old striker knew how to amaze the world a long time ago when, with the Santos de Brasil shirt, he used to the fans every weekend to do wonders with the ball, from pipes, hats to bicycles. A whole repertoire of skill that is not usually seen in a professional match. That’s why, Ney wanted to remember old times and was encouraged to face Jack Downerworld champion of Street Pannaa street game in which the objective is to shoot pipes instead of scoring goals.

The British athlete did not take long to ridicule the Brazilian footballer. After stepping on the ball a little from one side to the otherwhile his rival kept his feet together to avoid the catastrophe, he saw a gap, took advantage of a quick movement and managed to make the ball pass between Neymar’s legs to explode the laughter of those present and the ovation for his performance.

The PSG player is usually the one who throws the pipes in the matches of the French team and the Brazilian team, but this time it was him who suffered one. Fortunately, The former Barcelona took it well and joined in the laughter, unlike his rivals, who usually kick him hard to stop him.

Downer is a street soccer star, whose modalities are 3 vs. 3 and 5 vs. 5, but his Street Panna World Champion title put him in a unique position. Thanks to that he has met great figures of world football such as Paul PogbaNeymar y Kai Hvertz as well as legends like Rio Ferdinand y Frank Lampard. He could throw a pipe at all of them.

