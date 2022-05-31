Neymar was surprised by Mbappé’s renewal and defended Messi against criticism: “The players don’t understand how he plays”

Neymar defends Messi from criticism

It ended one of the most intense seasons in recent years for PSG. A year in which the Parisian team became the center of attention in the world of football both at the beginning and at the end, after signing Lionel Messi in August and reach a renewal agreement with Kylian Mbappé Recently.

With the offensive trident practically assured for one more year, it was his own Neymar the one who referred to his two attack partners in an interview with the French media Canal + Football Club.

“I confess that I did not know until the last moment”, assured the Brazilian star about the decision made by Kylian Mbappé and added: “I found out a day before the announcement. I was so glad Kylian decided to stay.”

Mbappé signed the renewal until June 2025 (Reuters)

“I think the PSG project is the right one for his career. For his career, it’s good that he stays a few more years at PSG, that he tries to win a Champions League in his country, with the team from his city. So I think it’s the right choice.” Ney

“Maybe he wants to change his mind and play for another team in the future, but I think his decision to stay is the right one. Having players like Kylian in the team is always very important.” The Brazilian star stated that, like the Frenchman, last season he extended his contract with the Parisian entity until June 2025.

On the other hand, the Brazilian also spoke of what was the first season of Lionel Messi at PSG: “Leo He has spent many years in Barcelona. It is difficult to adapt. It is difficult to change teams and cities”. The flea did not renew the link with the painting azulgrana y left the club as a free agent after 17 years.

“Also, he came with his family. The language is also different. It’s a lot of confusing things.”he continued.

After playing together in Barcelona, ​​Messi and Neymar met again in Paris (Reuters)

“There is also the team’s style of play, with players who don’t understand how they play. So all of that is detrimental. LeoKylian and I are players who are always judged on performance, stats, titles won, everything. We know our responsibilities and that is why we always try to do the best we can”, he remarked. Ney.

Finally, about the constant rumors that place him in PSG transfer list For this transfer window, Neymar was clear: “My ambition is to win as many titles as possible. It has to be with Paris, I have a contract with PSG so I have no other choice”.

KEEP READING

Short circuit between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar: “In private he doesn’t hesitate to make fun of his partner”

Neymar was humiliated in a duel against the best freestyler in the world: his unmissable reaction

The key detail of Inter’s millionaire offer to hire Paulo Dybala