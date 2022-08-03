Neymar’s blunt response when asked if there was a “new Messi” at PSG

Neymar and Messi, the explosive duo of PSG (REUTERS / Issei Kato)

Paris Saint Germain lacked his great figure Kylian Mbappé, but with Lionel Messi and Neymar It was enough for him and more than enough to win the French Super Cup, in which it was the first commitment of the season and the premiere of the new coach Christophe Galtier. In what will be the Argentine’s second year in the French media, where once again the main objective will be to win the Champions League, the Brazilian came across a journalist who interviewed him after 4-0 against Nantes.

“I’m satisfied with my game, we played a very good game with the team. It is very important to start winning, it is a match that ends in a trophy. Whatever happens, we had to win”, was the initial analysis of Neywho did not lose focus when asked if a “new Messi” appeared for this campaign: “I do not think so. People talk a lot without knowing what happens on a day-to-day basis. Leo is Leo forever. He will not change and will continue to be a player who makes a difference. He suits” .

The South Americans forged a great friendship off the pitch during their time at Barcelona. Then the Paulista was transferred from Spain to France and it was his turn to receive the Rosario with open arms. However, Neymar does not separate the Frenchman Mbappé, with whom they will surely form an offensive trio again: “I hope that this season the three of us stay and that it goes well for us. If Kylian, Leo and I are fine, PSG will be fine”.

PSG’s 4-0 beating of Nantes

In the last season, Neymar, Messi and Mbappe They showed good levels but the season was marred by the painful elimination against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The maximum bet of the members of the squad that at that time was directed by Mauricio Pochettino, as well as the leadership leadership led by President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is to stay for the first time in history with Orejona. PSG was the protagonist in recent editions, but failed to win it. Will they be able to break the curse next year?

This Saturday, the Parisians will kick off their journey in Ligue 1 when they visit Clermont from 4:00 p.m. (Argentine time). On August 25 (after the crossovers of the playoff stage have concluded) the draw for the group stage of the 2022/2023 Champions League will take place, in which the cast of Parc des Princes will integrate Pot 1 as champion along with Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Ajax, Porto and Milan. This event will have the particularity of being divided by the Qatar 2022 World Cup event that will start in November.

