Neymar’s funny viral post for Lionel Messi’s “crocodile” in PSG’s duel against Manchester City

Neymar’s posting for Messi

One of the first large viral images of Lionel Messi with the t-shirt of Paris Saint Germain it will undoubtedly be the one that occurred in the duel against Manchester City for the Champions League. The Argentine scored a real goal to sing his first cry with the French club’s jacket, but then he gave away a scene that quickly escalated to become a cataract of memes: he threw himself behind the barrier to form the “crocodile” that seeks to prevent a low shot from the free kick.

Fans around the world emphasized that fact, but so did their peers and friends. Neymar took a capture of the fact in which he can be seen looking behind his back surprised to notice that Leo is lying on the grass and wrote on his Instagram: “What are you doing there, Leo Messi?”, Followed by several laughing emojis.

The detail in Mickey’s earrings that Neymar wore (Photo: Reuters)

The most striking thing about this “crocodile” of Messi, and what many users of social networks noticed, is that this creation was used repeatedly against their shots in free kicks and even many ventured to affirm that it was born as a method mainly to prevent the different low goals that the 34-year-old footballer scored in that way.

Beyond the virality of this publication, it was not the only one of ney, Who else shared the photo of the lethal trident that conforms with Messi and Kylian Mbappé in a week where there were rumors of a breakup due to the Frenchman’s comments on the bench after being replaced against Montpellier by Ligue 1. The posting was accompanied by several “fire” emojis, at the same time as in his stories He also replied the post that Mbappé made of that same photo.

* Messi on the PSG barrier

“As we play more and get to know each other more, we will continue to grow with each other.. And we have to continue growing in terms of the game, at times we did very well, and we have to try to extend that game, it is what will give us results in the end, “said the Rosario after the game about the empathy they will seek to generate with the trident after the short-circuit rumors that occurred in recent days and after his gesture of recognition for Mbappé in his goal.

Mbappé, Messi and Neymar after the victory (Photo: @psg_espanol)

KEEP READING:

Messi’s best memes after PSG’s triumph against City: from the “little worm” in the barrier to “fear” for Pochettino

The attitude of the president of PSG that surprised Lionel Messi in the locker room

The phrase with which Pep Guardiola surrendered to Lionel Messi after his great conquest at PSG

“Wonderful”, “magical” and “magnificent”: the euphoric reaction of a French broadcast on Messi’s first goal for PSG