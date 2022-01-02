Neymar’s New Year in Brazil: poker tournaments, crutches and accompanied by a model

Neymar won two of the tournaments that he organized it (IG / @neymarjr)

As expected, Neymar again attracted attention during the parties. The footballer was shown dressed in white and on crutches due to the ankle injury that he has been dragging for several months. The forward of the Paris Saint GermainThe 29-year-old was taken off the pitch early in the season before the Christmas break after being hit during a Ligue 1 match against Saint-Etienne and leaving the duel on a stretcher.

However, the Brazilian does not lose focus and updated his fans on his rehabilitation by posting videos of him doing gym work after returning to his native country with the aim of sunbathing and resting surrounded by his loved ones. In addition, he took advantage of the stay to play poker in the run-up to the New Year.. In a tournament that he organized, he defeated the professional player Andre Akkari in an event in which he had nothing to envy to an official competition of the circuit.

Neymar’s look to start 2022 (IG / @neymarjr)

Neymar made sure to turn heads with an eye-catching outfit that included a fluorescent green hooded jumpsuit and fluorescent green sunglasses. “It may seem like a lie but THE FATHER IS ON!”The talented footballer wrote in one of the two publications he made about it, along with the trophy that he took home with the champion’s plaque stamped on it.

On the other hand, during the night the PSG star uploaded images to social networks sitting on a chair with his crutches in front of him while he joined the singer and composer Suel, grabbing a mic and showing that he also has talent on his vocal cords. For December 31, the player looked for something more relaxed than what his followers are used to and He was photographed dressed in white for the occasion, implying that he still has a long process to return to the courts.

Neymar is coming from spending Christmas in a new $ 3.3 million seven-bed mansion he bought near Sao Paulo and Brazilian media report that he spent the festivities with Bruna Biancardi. The 27-year-old model insisted last month that she was single in an Instagram question and answer session, but was photographed with Neymar in Paris before they returned to Brazil.

The model Bruna Biancardi would be dating Neymar

