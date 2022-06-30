Neymar’s options after PSG gave him the thumbs down: the two Premier League teams that could hire him

Neymar’s future will be defined in the coming months (Photo: Reuters)

One of the great novels of the European pass market already has a name: Neymar. The Paris Saint Germain He lowered his thumb to the striker, who also no longer feels comfortable. Consequently, he analyzes options to change his shirt and from England the first positive wink appeared. Through a teammate from the Brazilian team, the Chelsea it is planted as the candidate to stay with the talented player, although in the Premier League It is not the only team that considers the possibility of hiring him.

Infobae detailed yesterday that Louis Fields, the institution’s new sports director, informed Neymar Sr. that the Brazilian’s cycle has come to an end after five seasons. And since he needs to play five months before the World Cup in Qatar, he accepted the proposal: PSG promised him that they will pay him every penny of the 200 million and that if there is not a club interested in paying the entirety of his pass, they will try to lend it and the Parisians will be responsible for part of his salary, which will be deposited through his foundation, the Neymar Junior Institute.

As reported by the media The Parisiananyway, the footballer he had already informed his relatives of his desire to leave in this transfer window. One of the main triggers was that the leadership had communicated to Ney what next season will be the end of privileges, which can range from delays in arriving at training sessions to misconduct. In the past, the club has been able to cover players in this area and now says it wants to end such practices.

Another reason published by the French newspaper is that the Brazilian player “felt targeted” after his wardrobe protégés entered the transfer list, as Leandro Paredes. He had already left in freedom of action Angel Di Maria. In addition, the PSG He would already have two names in attack to succeed him.

Neymar and Thiago Silva shared a squad in Paris and now the opportunity appears to repeat in London

The dome of the French painting analyzes all the options, from a sale to a loan. The big drawback is find a club willing to hire him and fully or partially cover the 35 million euros net per year that he receives.

“He has to come to Chelsea. If you leave, you must come here. It is no longer necessary to talk about his qualities. Also, he is a great friend. For now, I don’t know anything. But I hope that it will materialize and that it will not be left alone in the information stage,” he admitted. Thiago Silva, accepting the possibility of a move to Chelsea. The American Todd Boehlynew owner of the BluesI would prefer the option of Ousmane Dembele just like his coach Thomas Tuchel. The German coach directed the Frenchman at Dortmund and the Brazilian at PSG.

Waiting for the days to advance slowly, the Manchester United waits looking out of the corner of his eye: Neymar emerges as an alternative to an exit of Cristiano Ronaldowho still has a year left on his contract with the Red Devils. The Portuguese does not seem to be compatible with the game philosophy advocated by Erik ten Hag and the decision to slam the door early would not be a surprise in the halls of Old Trafford.

KEEP READING:

They revealed the controversial chats of Sergio Ramos asking for help to win the Ballon d’Or 2019

PSG presented the new shirts for Messi, Mbappé and company for the following season: “Parisian tradition and modernity”

They filtered new audios of Gerard Piqué: the striking request about the Olympic Games and the criticism of Sergio Ramos