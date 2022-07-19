Neymar’s prank on a group of Japanese children at PSG practice that went viral

Neymar’s viral prank on Japanese boys. He pretended to kick them and the boys got scared



The tour of Paris Saint-Germain for Japan generated a revolution and his training sessions were all the rage with the presence of fans who enjoy the presence of figures such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Neymarwho was the protagonist of a particular situation with some boys who had the luxury of sharing practice with the stars of the French champion who continues with his preseason ahead of the start of Ligue 1.

In one of the passages of the practice Ney appeared doing little games and the children were dazzled to see their idols having fun with their juggling. The Brazilian observed that the boys approached and threatened to hit them with a ball, the little ones covered themselves and generated laughter from the other players. The video was uploaded on the networks, and went viral.

Although it should be noted that Ney was one of those who showed himself the most with the boys and had fun with them, either with some work in training or playing in a group in transferring the ball, short touches and some pirouettes. The children took it seriously, as some wore bibs in order to carry out the practice in a more orderly manner.

Neymar was one of those who had the most fun with the boys (REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Regarding Neymar, this Tuesday the newspaper The Parisian reported that it was offered as barter to the Manchester City, which “quickly responded negatively to this possibility.” The proposal was made a few weeks ago and although the player from the English cast is not mentioned, the French outlet suggests that it could have been the Portuguese Bernard Silva. Pep Guardiola would have lowered the thumb to the Brazilian because he “does not want to unbalance the construction of his team with the arrival”.

While under the orders of the French coach Christophe Galtier, who replaced the Argentine Mauricio Pochettinothe French team continues with its preparation for a season that will once again have it behind its main objective, which is to win its first Champions League after several attempts and with a squad full of figures.

Galtier incorporated a wardrobe regimen. also reports LeParisien, that his methodconsists of restructuring a workforce, creating a bond between mensign up for a short period – two or three seasons – and put an end to bad behavior by establishing a framework understood and respected by all”.

Coach Christophe Galtier and soccer players Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos with a group of children (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

While Messi carries out his first complete preseason with his teammates, since last year he joined the championship already started. The Argentine crack looks very relaxed.

In a relaxed setting on Sunday in a presentation Messi acted as Neymar’s translator and this Monday PSG held an open training session in front of more than 15 thousand people and there was the particularity of a tactical “discussion” of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé .

On Japanese soil, PSG will play three friendlies: against Kawasaki Frontale on the 20th, Urawa Red on the 23rd and Gamba Osaka on the 25th. the delegation will travel to Tel Aviv (Israel) to dispute the French Super Cup against Nantes on July 31, while the August 6 will start the defense of the title of the league against Clermont as a visitor.

