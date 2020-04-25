General News

NFL-Draft enters final stretch as Pro Bowler Trent Williams traded to 49ers

April 25, 2020
The third and supreme day of the NFL Draft kicked off on Saturday with the Washington Redskins shopping for and promoting seven-time Skilled Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round choose this 12 months and a third round selection in 2021.

