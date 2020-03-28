General News

NFL Free Agency: RB Melvin Gordon Move on to Denver Broncos From Los Angeles Chargers

March 28, 2020
Operating once more Melvin Gordon is on the switch from Los Angeles to an AFC West rival.

The Denver Broncos have signed 26-year-old Gordon to a two-year, $16 million contract with $13.5 million assured in accordance to NFL Community.

The 2-time Professional Bowler joins Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman inside the Broncos backfield.

The Wisconsin product was chosen 15th complete inside the 2015 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers. He has accrued 4,240 dashing yards, 1,873 receiving yards and 47 complete touchdowns over the span of his five-year career.

Gordon sat out the first Four weeks of the 2019 season in protest that he had not acquired a model new contract. Throughout the holdout, undrafted free agent Austin Ekeler stepped in and at last took away from Gordon’s manufacturing even after his return in Week 5.

The Chargers signed 24-year-old Ekeler to a four-year, $24.5 million contract extension earlier this offseason. The crew moreover has two years remaining on Justin Jackson’s rookie contract.

