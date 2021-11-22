NFL: how Patrick Mahomes beat Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys

Mahomes took advantage of the inattentions of the Dallas defense to obtain an important victory heading to the playoffs (Photo: Denny Medley / REUTERS)

The way of the Dallas Cowboys in the current regular season of the NFL he’s starting to have significant potholes heading into the next playoffs. The lone star team noted some of its shortcomings in the week 11 match against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, encounter that culminated with his third defeat of the campaign.

In one of the most anticipated games of this weekend, especially due to the confrontation between quarterbacks, the result ended up tipping in favor of those commanded by the head coach Andy Reid. However, to everyone’s surprise, Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes they went unnoticed for much of the duel.

Mahomes managed to take advantage of the key moments of the game and some deconcentration of the cowgirl defense to position the Chiefs with good field position, which was reflected in important points during the four quarters played. Despite not manifesting itself in a spectacular way with offensive actions, the performance of its defense and Dak Prescott’s poor harvest allowed Kansas City to take the game with a score of 19-9.

Prescott was not present on offense in the loss to Kansas City (Photo: Denny Medley / REUTERS)

The protagonist of the meeting was the defensive body of Kansas generating constant pressure on Prescott, which prevented him from launching comfortably. In addition, this good performance was reflected with five captures on Dak, a statistic that is even more astonishing if you take into account that throughout the season the quarterback had been captured only in 11 times prior to this meeting.

In the final moments of the fourth quarter, still with a slight chance of tying the score for Dallas, the pressure of the defensive line caused a deflection in one of Prescott’s passes, which took advantage of the perimeter to register a interception that would mark the end of the game and the seventh victory of the season for Mahomes and company.

The cowboy team, led by Mike McCarthy, failed to solve the absence of one of its main weapons on the offensive: Amari Cooper. The Dallas wide receiver was unable to participate in the game after being included in the COVID-19 list.

What’s more, Ceedee Lamb, another of Prescott’s most reliable receivers, was injured in the game in the second half thanks to a hit that caused a shock. This made it impossible for the Dallas offense in its quest to overcome the score. Cooper and Lamb had recorded 48% of the total passing yards of the Cowboys this season.

Prescott was unable to find receivers in the absence of Amari Cooper and Ceedee Lamb’s injury (Photo: Denny Medley / REUTERS)

The absences of its main men and a notorious lack of imagination in the offensive series generated zero effectiveness for the Cowboys. Prescott finished without a touchdown pass and the team’s nine points were the product of three field goals scored by the kicker Greg Zuerlein.

One of the few outstanding performances by the Cowboys was the rookie. Micah Parsons, who was in charge of commanding his team’s defense and reaching out to Patrick Mahomes on a constant basis. The linebacker had nine sacks during his first NFL season.

Although this loss did not jeopardize the division leadership for Dallas, the team’s performance has begun to cast doubt as the final stretch of the regular season approaches. Your next duel will be this November 25th on Thanksgiving Day against the Raiders.

