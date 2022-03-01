NFL in Mexico: when and which team will play at the Azteca Stadium in 2022

This year the NFL will return to Mexico to the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports)

After an absence of nearly three years, the NFL will return to Mexico and will have a regular season game on the field of Aztec stadium. American football fans will be able to witness the show offered by the American league and be part of another edition of the NFL in Mexico City.

Through an official statement, the NFL shared which league team will play at home in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. Is about Arizona Cardinalswho will use the field of the Azteca Stadium as their home after 17 years of absence since the last time they came in Mexico in 2005.

Although the publication of the official nfl scheduleit is estimated that the Cardinals will play in the month of october or november of the current year, since every time the NFL has had a home game at the Azteca, it usually schedules it in those months. However, confirmation would still be pending with the official announcement of the American league.

The Final date and time will be known in mid-May when the American football organization shares the complete official calendar and the specific dates of the games that will be played outside the United States are detailed.

Another of the teams that will also have a match outside their country is New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguarswho will play in London, United Kingdomwhile Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be local Munich, Germany.

As part of the strategy of the NFL to expand their league to different countries, more regular season games were scheduled in cities outside the United States. Mexico is one of the favorite places in the league to carry out the event because since 2016 meetings were held consecutively until 2019last game played in the Mexican capital.

It should be noted that the first game of the season outside the United States was held in October 2005 in which Arizona faced San Francisco 49ers. That event had a great reception from the Mexican public.

On 2020 a duel was planned in which the Cardinals would return to Mexicohowever, the match was suspended due to the start of the health contingency by COVID-19 Worldwide. The United States canceled the season of the NFL and since then did not consider Mexico for a game.

Now with the return of the NFL to the country, Michael Bidwillowner of the Cardinals, recognized the importance of the event in the Mexican capital, which is why he stressed the relevance of competing at the Azteca Stadium in 2022.

“In 2005, when the Cardinals hosted the first NFL regular season game played outside of the United States, we experienced firsthand the extraordinary support and incredible passion of our fans in Mexico. We know that it has increased exponentially in the years since and we are delighted to return to Mexico City and to the Azteca Stadium in 2022″, exposed Bidwill.

The NFL page in Mexico enabled a portal so that fans interested in buying tickets to the game can register and receive all the essential information to get a ticket to the event.

To do this, they must enter the portal nfl.com/mexico and fill in all the requested fields such as first name, last name, email, favorite NFL team, age, nationality, and zip code. Once the full schedule for the NFL I know will provide more information on tickets for the duel in the Azteca, as well as its costs per section.

