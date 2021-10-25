NFL Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco: where and what time to watch the game in Mexico

Both teams hope to give the bell (Photo: Instagram: @ 49ers / @ colts)

The NFL continues with its march in a vibrant week full of actions in the matches that have occurred throughout the day, which will close the functions on Sunday with an attractive meeting between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianápolis Colts, at Levi ‘s Stadium.

This match will be full of adrenaline as both teams need to achieve victory to continue climbing the ranks within their respective divisions.

Where and what time to watch the NFL in Mexico?

Date: October 24th

Place: Levi’s Stadium.

Hour: 19:20 (Mexico City hours)

TV: ESPN o Star+

The team of San Francisco He arrives at this meeting after having taken his respective week of rest indicated by the league. In their last meeting, in the Week 5, they faced the leader of their division: the Arizona Cardinals, at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers fell by a score of 17-10. Trey Lance, quarterback who is currently replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, completed the game with 15 completions of 29 attempts, 192 yards completed through the air, one intercepted pass and no shots to the end zone.

The 49ers suffered on their visit to Arizona (Photo: Michael Chow / Reuters)

However, Niners they remain with the hope of returning to the controls of Garoppolo for this meeting and thus being able to find victory again. The Bay team maintains a winning record with its starting quarterback on the field. Since 2017 that San Francisco acquired “Jimmy G” through an exchange with the New England Patriots, have remained 24-10 with said quarterback on the field.

On the other hand, Colts will visit the Levi’s Stadium after having measured against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium and where they beat the Texan team with a score of 31 to 3. Carzon Wentz, the offensive commander of the Colts, completed 11 air passes of 20 attempts, with which he got 223, two touchdown passes and no interceptions. The North Dakota State University quarterback has accumulated three straight games with two touchdown passes and no interceptions, so he is one game away from matching his best streak of his career.

The Indiana team started the season with three consecutive defeats, but in recent weeks they have corrected their pace and won two of their last three games, as the only setback in the middle of that streak was the fall at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts beat Houston last week and are flying into this match (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / Reuters)

The two teams have met 44 times in the regular season and the Colts lead those meetings with a mark of 26 games won and 18 lost. ANDl team White blue has four consecutive victories against the 49ers, which has become the second best streak against the Californian team after defeating them in 13 consecutive games between 1962 and 1968.

On the other hand, the team of San Francisco has accumulated three consecutive defeats having started the current season with a 2-0 mark. They have not lost four games in a row since 2018 when they accumulated six games without knowing victory.

In their next commitments after this Sunday Night’s game, the 49ers will have to visit the Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears. While the Indianapolis team will have to rest and reappear in Week 9 when they host the New York Jets.

