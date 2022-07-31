NFL Mexico announced the date of sale of tickets for the game between 49ers and Cardinals at the Azteca

NFL in Mexico, regular season game between 49ners and Cardinals at the Azteca Stadium. Photo: @nflmx

The organization of NFL Mexico unveiled the date for the sale of the first tickets for the game between San Francisco and Arizona on November 21 at the Azteca Stadium. The National Football League will return to Mexico City after a two-year absence with a regular season match that will face 49ers y Cardinals for the second time in the country.

According to official information, it will be the August 16th when they are delivered first presale tickets, while access to ticketing in general will begin two days later. The platform for the purchase of tickets will be Tickectmaster and the prices will go from 990 pesos, up to 5 thousand 520. for the experience hospitality the cost rises to 9 thousand pesos.

“We are very excited for the NFL to return to Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. We thank all the fans for waiting because of this obligatory two-year breaks, we know that they will be back on November 21”, he commented about it Arturo Olivégeneral manager of NFL Mexico.

San Francisco vs Arizona, the NFL Mexico 2022 game. Photo: Twitter @49ersESP

Although it is not a mandatory requirement, the organization of the event has put has a website available for all fans interested in attending to register. The purpose is to be able to provide and receive the most up-to-date information on ticket sales. Among other information, the name, mail, place of residence and what type of tickets are sought are requested.

Officially they are four NFL games in the regular season that have been played in Mexican territory. The peculiarity for the 2022 edition is that the leading teams have already met at the Azteca Stadium. In fact, the 49ers and Cardinals were the first teams to do so with a matchup between them.

Recognized as the first time the NFL played a regular season game outside of the United States. 17 years ago, on October 2, the Azteca Stadium witnessed the passion for American football in Mexico. At that meeting, more than 100,000 people were present in the stands, which was a record attendance for the league. The match resulted in a victory of 31-14 of the Cardinals on the 49ners.

After the success of 2005, the league had no games in Mexico for more than a decade. His comeback was handled by the Raiders who faced the Texans. Once again, the fans packed the Colossus of Santa Úrsula to testify to the triumph of the team Silver and Black por 27-20 against those of Houston.

San Francisco and Arizona staged the first NFL regular season game outside of the United States. Photo: @nflmx

The NFL appeared in Mexico for the second consecutive year in fulfillment of a three-year contract. The most successful franchise in the league in the recent century showed up at the Azteca Stadium to beat the Raiders without much trouble 33-8.

The Chiefs against the Rams is the most recent history of the games in Aztec lands. The Mexican capital once again hosted a regular season game after the embarrassing episode of 2018, when the event had to be canceled due to the poor state of the grass.

Regarding the game, Kansas City won by a score of 24-17 Los Angeles arm in arm with the acclaimed Patrick Mahomes. That same season, the Chiefs managed to get into Super Bowl LIV and lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

KEEP READING:

Jorge Sánchez would reach the Eredivisie: ‘De Telegraaf’ reported Ajax’s interest in signing the Mexican

Katia Itzel, Karen Díaz and Enedina Caudillo made history in Mexican arbitration by directing in Liga de Expansión MX

Guadalajara linked five games without victory in the Apertura 2022; Querétaro tied at the last minute