NFL Mock Draft 2020: Best Guess For First Round

Joe Burrow QB
LSU • SR • 6’4″ / 221 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Cincinnati
|PROSPECT RNK
2nd
|POSITION RNK
1st
At a time like this, when just about nothing is particular, it’s good to know that we’re capable of rely on the Bengals drafting Joe Burrow.
Chase Younger EDGE
OHIO STATE • JR • 6’5″ / 264 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Washington
|PROSPECT RNK
1st
|POSITION RNK
1st
I toyed with the considered getting the Redskins make a commerce or take a QB proper right here, nonetheless I merely don’t see it going down. Younger is essentially the most safe participant on this draft from a flooring perspective, and he might have the perfect ceiling as properly.
Isaiah Simmons LB
CLEMSON • JR • 6’4″ / 238 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Detroit
|PROSPECT RNK
third
|POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions are nonetheless an absolute wild card at this spot, as one thing might happen proper right here. They are going to acquire loads of phone calls, nonetheless on this mock nothing entices them to hazard passing up on Simmons.
Round 1 – Choose 4
Justin Herbert QB
OREGON • SR • 6’6″ / 236 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
L.A. Chargers
|PROSPECT RNK
20th
|POSITION RNK
4th
The Chargers don’t want to hazard missing out on their man, in order that they commerce up with the Giants to take the Oregon quarterback. Herbert is a Rorschach test QB. You’re going to see irrespective of you want to see whilst you take a look at him.
Tua Tagovailoa QB
ALABAMA • JR • 6’0″ / 217 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Miami
|PROSPECT RNK
fifth
|POSITION RNK
2nd
Possibly Miami wanted Herbert and easily obtained him stolen from them, or maybe they wanted Tua the complete time. Both methodology, I can’t be shocked if Miami takes a QB proper right here at No. 5 or strikes as much as take motion.
Round 1 – Choose 6
Mekhi Becton OL
LOUISVILLE • JR • 6’7″ / 364 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
N.Y. Giants
|PROSPECT RNK
11th
|POSITION RNK
third
The Giants drop a pair spots, determine up a variety of additional picks and take the person they hope protects Daniel Jones for the next decade. It might not be Becton, nonetheless the Giants should take the first OT off the board.
Jeff Okudah CB
OHIO STATE • JR • 6’1″ / 205 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Carolina
|PROSPECT RNK
4th
|POSITION RNK
1st
Contemplating the Panthers are getting right into a rebuild, it won’t be a shock to see them commerce down proper right here to decide on up additional picks. The draw back is, given how my mock has gone, I have no idea who’s shopping for and promoting as a lot as this spot correct now. So the Panthers take a participant who might present to be among the best nook inside the NFL rapidly enough.
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
ALABAMA • JR • 6’4″ / 312 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Arizona
|PROSPECT RNK
sixth
|POSITION RNK
1st
Nicely, as a result of Houston’s unimaginable generosity, I don’t suppose the Cardinals will actually really feel the need to take a WR proper right here anymore. That lets them draft a cope with to protect their franchise QB and allow him the time to throw to DeAndre Hopkins.
CeeDee Lamb WR
OKLAHOMA • JR • 6’2″ / 198 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Jacksonville
|PROSPECT RNK
eighth
|POSITION RNK
1st
The primary “shock” determine of my mock, as receiver just isn’t Jacksonville’s largest need, nonetheless it’s a need. Lamb will help make Gardner Minshew, or whoever is having fun with QB, look fairly a bit larger subsequent season.
Tristan Wirfs OL
IOWA • JR • 6’5″ / 320 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Cleveland
|PROSPECT RNK
ninth
|POSITION RNK
2nd
Selecting up Jack Conklin to play correct cope with is an efficient start, nevertheless it absolutely wouldn’t restore the Browns offensive line. Wirfs might flip a weak level proper right into a power just about immediately.
Andrew Thomas OL
GEORGIA • JR • 6’5″ / 315 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
N.Y. Jets
|PROSPECT RNK
15th
|POSITION RNK
4th
The Jets make Andrew Thomas the fourth OT to go off the board inside the first 11 picks as they seek for a choice to defend Sam Darnold.
Jerry Jeudy WR
ALABAMA • JR • 6’1″ / 193 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Las Vegas
|PROSPECT RNK
12th
|POSITION RNK
2nd
The Raiders traded their No. 1 WR from Alabama two seasons prior to now and now use their first option to take one different No. 1 WR from Alabama. It’s the circle of life.
Round 1 – Choose 13
Derrick Brown DL
AUBURN • SR • 6’5″ / 326 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
San Francisco
|PROSPECT RNK
seventh
|POSITION RNK
1st
Whereas it isn’t however official, the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts for this determine on Monday. Now the Niners use the determine to decide on up Buckner’s different, and at a far lower cap hit!
Javon Kinlaw DL
SOUTH CAROLINA • SR • 6’5″ / 324 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Tampa Bay
|PROSPECT RNK
10th
|POSITION RNK
2nd
I actually like Kinlaw’s go off the snap and his normal power. He’s a disruptive drive within the midst of the defensive place, and is usually a fantastic start to revitalizing the Tampa safety.
Henry Ruggs III WR
ALABAMA • JR • 5’11” / 188 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Denver
|PROSPECT RNK
14th
|POSITION RNK
third
Courtland Sutton can get deep and has good dimension to make performs down the sector, nonetheless he wouldn’t take the very best off a safety like Ruggs can. Pairing Ruggs and Sutton with Drew Lock inside the skinny Denver air might end in some gonzo touchdown passes.
Okay’Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • SOPH • 6’3″ / 254 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Atlanta
|PROSPECT RNK
13th
|POSITION RNK
2nd
Chaisson is manner from an excellent prospect as he isn’t most likely essentially the most refined pass-rusher on the planet, nonetheless he’s obtained loads experience that his ceiling is sky extreme should he really decide the art work of it.
CJ Henderson CB
FLORIDA • JR • 6’1″ / 204 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Dallas
|PROSPECT RNK
18th
|POSITION RNK
2nd
Henderson strikes me as an excellent Dallas Cowboy. He has massive athleticism and good ball skills. He’s moreover ready to take risks to make the large play. Generally it blows up in his face, nonetheless usually it pays off handsomely.
Round 1 – Choose 18
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
PENN STATE • JR • 6’5″ / 266 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Miami
|PROSPECT RNK
21st
|POSITION RNK
4th
I had Gross-Matos going inside the excessive 10 of my first mock this 12 months, which is an indication of how extreme I’ve been on him from the start. Admittedly, that was too extreme, nonetheless the rest of the world seems to be coming spherical on my opinion of him. This may be good value for the Dolphins.
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • SR • 6’0″ / 197 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Las Vegas
|PROSPECT RNK
22nd
|POSITION RNK
third
Fulton isn’t good, nonetheless he has the rate and athleticism that helps him overcome errors. Put him within the acceptable scheme and he may presumably be a robust NFL starter for years to come back again with the potential for heaps additional.
Round 1 – Choose 20
Kenneth Murray LB
OKLAHOMA • JR • 6’3″ / 241 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Jacksonville
|PROSPECT RNK
25th
|POSITION RNK
2nd
I think about Murray has the ability to be a three-down linebacker inside the NFL. He can usually overplay the ball, and it may presumably get him in trouble, nonetheless which may be seen as a byproduct of the fluctuate that allows him to cowl sideline to sideline inside the first place.
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • JR • 6’1″ / 202 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Philadelphia
|PROSPECT RNK
31st
|POSITION RNK
fifth
Jefferson seems as if a pure match for what the Eagles offense needs. He’d stretch the sector vertically, opening up additional room for everybody.
Terrell Lewis EDGE
ALABAMA • SR • 6’5″ / 262 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Buffalo
|PROSPECT RNK
46th
|POSITION RNK
sixth
Buffalo might go any number of directions proper right here. There are sturdiness points about Lewis, however when he can preserve healthful, he has the potential to be really specific. The Payments take a possibility on him to do precisely that proper right here.
Jordan Love QB
UTAH STATE • JR • 6’4″ / 224 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
New England
|PROSPECT RNK
19th
|POSITION RNK
third
The Patriots are going to ought to uncover a different for Tom Brady in the end. Love has Mahomes-esque arm experience along with the ability to throw from all fully totally different arm slots, nonetheless the decision-making needs to reinforce.
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
COLORADO • JR • 6’1″ / 227 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
New Orleans
|PROSPECT RNK
33rd
|POSITION RNK
sixth
I’ve had this determine going down in so many mocks that I ponder if I’m trying to will it into existence. It’s an excellent slot in my ideas.
Jaylon Johnson CB
UTAH • JR • 6’0″ / 193 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Minnesota
|PROSPECT RNK
57th
|POSITION RNK
ninth
Johnson might not have the perfect dimension that the Vikings are hoping for, nonetheless he isn’t afraid to mix it up in run safety. He’s bodily and would possibly jam opposing receivers, all whereas having the necessary athleticism to cowl.
D’Andre Swift RB
GEORGIA • JR • 5’8″ / 212 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Miami
|PROSPECT RNK
41st
|POSITION RNK
2nd
Operating backs inside the first spherical are a rarity as we speak, however when there’s ever a bunch that will afford to do it, it’s the group with three first-round picks.
Neville Gallimore DL
OKLAHOMA • SR • 6’2″ / 304 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Seattle
|PROSPECT RNK
27th
|POSITION RNK
third
I’ve had Gallimore going to the Titans in earlier mocks, nonetheless he makes loads of sense for the Seahawks too. He’s a disruptive participant within the midst of the defensive place.
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • JR • 6’0″ / 229 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Baltimore
|PROSPECT RNK
34th
|POSITION RNK
third
Nice sideline-to-sideline velocity and fluctuate, nonetheless there’s additional projection than manufacturing at this stage. Confirmed a great deal of flashes at LSU, nonetheless consistency is a matter. That talked about, when he errs, he does so on the facet of aggression. You’ll take that.
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
IOWA • JR • 6’5″ / 275 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Tennessee
|PROSPECT RNK
16th
|POSITION RNK
third
You already know who A.J. Epenesa strikes a chord in my memory of somewhat bit bit? The coach drafting him on this mock draft. Although I’m undecided what variety of touchdowns he’ll catch.
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • JR • 5’11” / 206 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Inexperienced Bay
|PROSPECT RNK
45th
|POSITION RNK
ninth
Reagor would give the Packers receiving core some high-end velocity. He’s not most likely essentially the most refined route runner, nonetheless I don’t suppose that’s Reagor as loads as a result of the offense he carried out in at TCU. He may presumably be a big-play machine for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Grant Delpit S
LSU • JR • 6’3″ / 213 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
San Francisco
|PROSPECT RNK
23rd
|POSITION RNK
2nd
Buying and selling for the Colts’ first-round determine makes me think about the 49ers are far more extra prone to commerce this determine than they’d been sooner than, however when they don’t, and Delpit stays to be on the board, it would make loads of sense.
Trevon Diggs CB
ALABAMA • SR • 6’1″ / 205 LBS
|PROJECTED TEAM
Kansas Metropolis
|PROSPECT RNK
28th
|POSITION RNK
4th
Diggs is an intriguing prospect with terrific ball skills. Whereas he’s the ultimate nook being taken inside the first spherical of this draft, it isn’t insane to consider he might end up being among the best.
