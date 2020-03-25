NFL notebook: Panthers release former MVP Newton

The Carolina Panthers launched veteran quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, saving themselves $19.1 million in cap space and allowing the 2015 NFL Most Treasured to hit the open market as a unfastened agent.
