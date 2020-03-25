General News

NFL notebook: Panthers release former MVP Newton

March 25, 2020
1 Min Read




29 minutes in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

The Carolina Panthers launched veteran quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, saving themselves $19.1 million in cap space and allowing the 2015 NFL Most Treasured to hit the open market as a unfastened agent.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment