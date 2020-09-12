NFL Season Opener Draws 19.3 Million Viewers, Down 13% From 2019

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday night time, dominating the tv scores for the night whereas nonetheless seeing a decline from the opening recreation in 2019.

Defending Tremendous Bowl champions the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs’ profitable effort towards the Houston Texans averaged 19.Three million viewers on NBC, per Nielsen. That’s down roughly 13% from the 2019 season opener that pitted the Inexperienced Bay Packers towards the Chicago Bears.

Per NBC, the entire viewership for the sport averaged 20.Three million viewers in whole viewers supply, which incorporates these watching on NBC, NBC Sports activities Digital, and NFL Digital platforms. That quantity additionally doesn’t embrace out of dwelling viewership, which shall be obtainable subsequent week.

The sport was far and away the most important factor on tv final night time, together with the NBA playoffs recreation on TNT and the NHL convention finals on NBC Sports activities. Taking a look at different exhibits on broadcast, the NFL’s nearest competitors in viewership was “Large Brother” on CBS at eight p.m., which averaged slightly below four million viewers within the hour.

The remainder of broadcast tv for the night time was largely full of repeats. Among the many originals to air apart from “Large Brother” was two back-to-back episodes of “Holey Moley” on ABC and a brand new episode of “Love Island” on CBS, which aired instantly after “Large Brother.”

The autumn TV season would usually be getting going round this time, however most broadcast networks is not going to have any of their unique scripted fare prepared till October or later because of the ongoing manufacturing problems attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.