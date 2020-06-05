NFL Stars Call for League to Admit Silencing Players Was Wrong – Variety

A number of of essentially the most distinguished stars within the Nationwide Soccer League posted a video demanding the league condemn racism and admit it was fallacious to silence protesting gamers.

The video comes after the demise of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes, after Floyd repeatedly mentioned he couldn’t breathe. Organizations across the nation, together with the NFL, shared statements of assist after Floyd’s demise.

Nevertheless, some individuals considered the NFL’s assertion as insincere, after quarterback Colin Kaepernick confronted backlash for kneeling throughout soccer video games to protest police brutality and the oppression of Black rights.

“It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered. What number of instances do we’d like to ask you to pay attention to your gamers? What’s going to it take? For one in every of us to be murdered by police brutality? What if I used to be George Floyd?” the gamers ask within the video.

The NFL stars then take turns saying the names of Black individuals who have died throughout incidents involving cops.

“I’m George Floyd. I’m Breonna Taylor. I’m Ahmaud Arbery. I’m Eric Garner. I’m Laquan McDonald. I’m Tamir Rice. I’m Trayvon Martin. I’m Walter Scott. I’m Michael Brown Jr. I’m Samuel Dubose. I’m Frank Good. I’m Phillip White. I’m Jordan Baker,” they are saying.

A number of the gamers within the video embrace Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyrann Mathieu, Ezekiel Elliott, Jarvis Landry, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Jamal Adams, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas.

“We won’t be silenced. We assert our proper to peacefully protest. It shouldn’t take this lengthy to admit. So, on behalf of the Nationwide Soccer League, that is what we, the gamers, would really like to hear you state: ‘We, the Nationwide Soccer League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black individuals. We, the Nationwide Soccer League, admit fallacious in silencing our gamers from peacefully protesting. We, the Nationwide Soccer League, imagine Black lives matter,’” they are saying.

The video comes after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized for saying he’d “by no means agree with anyone disrespecting the flag.” His feedback prompted just a few responses from NFL gamers and NBA star LeBron James.