NFL: the best football movies to watch before the season starts

Adam Sandler is the protagonist of Low Shot (Photo: CAMERA PRESS / Jerry Watson)

American football has become an attractive sport and year after year new fans are added from around the world. The league that is capable of capturing all eyes is the NFL.

On September 9, the new season will begin and the first dish that will be presented will be the duel between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are led by veteran Tom Brady and are the current champions. On the other hand, the Cowboys will look to dent the thin crown that Brady earned for his team in the past. Super Bowl LV.

Once the ocarina of the officials sounds on the field of play, it will again vibrate in each stadium or home in which an NFL duel is enjoyed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys star in the first meeting of the season (Photo: Reuters)

However, the vibes for this sport have also been taken to the big screen, the cinema and the American have been accompanied by the hand to present great stories that are around in the extraordinary, in the drama, the emotion and the motivation.

Rick Moranis interpreta a Danny O´shea, who is a coach and father of a family but has always felt haunted by the shadow of his brother Kevin, who managed to become a professional football player. Danny now has the opportunity to face his brother along with a small group of children led by his daughter.

Bazada in real events, Denzel Washington interpreta a Herman Boone, an African-American coach who is assigned to coach a Virginia high school team in 1971, when the white and African-American schools merged. Despite the difficult start for Boone, his assistant Bill Yoast will support him to achieve the goal.

American football movies (Photo: Twitter @ MxAmericano)

A team keeps its star players in protest and the substitutes have a chance to be the new starters. However, laughter is not lacking in this unique team.

Al Pacino He stars in the story in which the expert coach Tony D´amato has fallen behind and his veteran quarterback have to deal with the new owner of the team. At the same time, they have to carry the team that has become one of the worst franchises in the league. This film features the performances of two of the best players in NFL history: Jim Brown y Lawrence Taylor.

Al Pacino stars in a harsh professional story (Photo: Twitter @ MxAmericano)

Adam Sandler stars in the story of a simple young man with an overprotective mother who has a surprising talent for playing football.

Based on the history of offensive tackle Michael Oher, current Tennessee Titans player. In it he recounts how a family adopted him during his youth and helped him realize his potential to play football.

Sandra Bullock stars in the emotional story (Photo: Twitter @ MxAmericano)

A group of convicts have the opportunity to have a match against the guards who guard them. This team will be led by Adam Sandler, who plays a retired quarterback. Sports stars like Michael Irving, The Great Khali, Goldberg, Steve Austin y Kevin Nash.

Another movie based on real events. This is the story of the doctor Bennet Omalu who discovered the high risk of brain trauma after performing an autopsy on the body of Mike Webster, a historic player for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The league will do its best not to let Dr. Omalu’s studies see the light.

Will Smith stars in one of the most important stories in the history of the NFL (Photo: Twitter @ MxAmericano)

The Rock is a soccer star who enjoys the honeys of his career, but receives the news that he has a daughter and that leads him to have to balance his sports life and his personal life.

KEEP READING:

“The boy is very well”: Jorge Theiler spoke about the role of Funes Mori despite criticism

Oribe Peralta revealed details about playing time and his future with Chivas

An Oxford mathematician created an algorithm that decreed who is the greatest footballer of all time