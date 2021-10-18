NFL: the controversial refereeing performance in the victory of the Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots

The game between the Cowboys and Patriots was mired in controversial decisions by the refereeing judges (Photo: David Butler / REUTERS)

Week six of NFL brought with it one of the most anticipated matches of the season. The Dallas Cowboys against the New England Pats, two of the most popular teams in Mexico that were measured under the stage of Gillette Stadium, home of the Patriots.

Despite the fact that on the field the players showed a great performance with great defensive and offensive actions, For many, the protagonism of the duel was taken by the body of arbitration judges with certain controversial decisions. Throughout the four periods, there was a constant lack of revision in some plays that would have harmed the players. Cowboys.

Among the controversial decisions is a fourth attempt by the Cowboys in which the officials did not resort to measuring with the chains, despite the proximity of the ball to the first down. In addition, on various occasions they stopped scoring fouls that seemed clear against quarterback Dakota Prescott.

The refereeing decisions did not favor the Lone Star team (Photo: David Butler / REUTERS)

Subsequently, controversy was generated by an alleged Prescott touchdown where the quarterback fell short only by inches, however, despite this the action was not reviewed. The performance of the judges left much to be desired by the millions of fans of the Cowboys who followed closely the actions of the match played this Sunday, October 17 in the city of Boston.

The match was close to being decided after some great action by the lone star team’s secondary defense. It was Trevon Diggs who perfectly read the call of the Patriot offense and after a bounced pass managed to intercept quarterback Mac Jones. After stealing the ball, the defender ran at full speed towards the New England area to consolidate the touchdown that he held for a few moments in front of those led by Mike MCarthy.

Diggs went from hero to villain in the blink of an eye. Just seconds after his interception, the defender misjudged a pitch and got into confusion with his deep linebackers. Mac Jones he managed to find his receiver to put the Patriots up on the scoreboard by three points with just two minutes left on the game clock.

Trevon Diggs returned an interception for a touchdown and subsequently allowed a score from the opposing team (Photo: Kevin Jairaj / REUTERS)

After a quick and precise offensive series, Prescott placed the ball in field goal territory stopping the clock at 24 seconds for the end of the game and with the Cowboys trailing by three points. Kicker Greg Zuerlein managed to make the kick and he tied the tie 29-29 by sending the game into overtime in a screaming finale.

Already in the complementary time the cowboy defense behaved at the height of the circumstances and stopped the aspirations of the Patriots. With the table set, Dak and company got the valuable win after a combination between the quarterback and his receiver Cedee Lamb who was unmarked to receive the ball completely alone and walk to the promised area.

In this way the Cowboys overcame all the circumstances against to remain one of the contenders in the national conference. Dallas was victorious despite his mistakes in secondary defense, deconcentration that cost them several punishments and the controversial decisions against him by the officers.

