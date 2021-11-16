NFL: the four reasons not to miss Monday Night Football between Rams and 49ers

Both California teams will be looking to get back on the straight for the postseason (Photo: Kirby Lee / Reuters)

The Monday Night Football is ready to have a brave presentation at the NFL Week 10. Tonight’s setting could not be better, as Hollywood will be the venue for one of the most anticipated meetings of the entire season: Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Los Angeles team is a clear favorite over the Bay team due to the constant setbacks that the team led by Jimmy Garoppolo; Nevertheless, Matthew Stafford and the Rams are also coming off a meltdown last week against the Tennessee Titans.

However, the hunger to win and the following factors will make this duel a special night for the NFL.

Throughout the past week, the Rams announced the addition of catcher to their ranks. Odell Beckham Jr. and today he could make his debut against San Francisco. With this new acquisition, the Rams will be able to show one of the most feared offenses in the league.

OBJ will see its first minutes dressed in blue and yellow (Photo: Scott Galvin / Reuters)

“Right now I’m looking for a way to learn the playbook as quickly as possible,” said the player from the Cleveland Browns. Now in this new personal challenge, OBJ hopes to return to the level he showed during his first experiences within the NFL, while he militated with the New York Giants.

The linebacker, MVP of the Super Bowl L, could also be one of the debutantes of the ram team in the meeting tonight. The defender arrived at the Californian team after a step with the Denver Broncos. His trade came after a franchise negotiation for two picks on the second day of the draft in 2022.

The 32-year-old quarterback fighter and kicker Brandon McManus they were the only two players left on the Denver roster who played and won the Super Bowl 50.

Von Miller could debut with the Rams (Ron Chenoy / Reuters)

The team of 49ers has shown that one of his most notorious weaknesses is in his defensive team, since he has conceded 25.3 points per game and in his last match, against the Arizona Cardinals, they allowed a total of 31 points. Now they are about to face one of the best offenses of the season and will have to improve in their secondary sector if they want the victory at home.

During the last six games played, they have been defeated on five occasions.

Both teams belong to the same National Conference West Division. The Rams are 7 games won and 2 lost. They remain in the second position, because in the first rung are the Cardinals with one more victory.

Aaron Donald is the important piece of the Rams’ defense (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez / Reuters)

On the other hand, the team of San Francisco remains in the third position of the Division and the outlook does not seem to be the best for those trained by Kyle Shanahan, as they remain with a record of 3 wins and 5 losses. If the team still has their dreams intact of playing the next round, they will have to make a perfect second half of the schedule and that the other two teams that are with the best record have several setbacks.

Tonight, from the Levi´s Stadium, Rams and 49ers will have to risk everything to get back on the road to victory.

