NFL: The reason Tom Brady and the Bucanneers are favorites to win the Super Bowl

The great emotions of the best football league in the world continue to shine through after the first five weeks of the season. Today, some teams have surprised and have positioned themselves as serious contenders for the title, while some others who had high expectations they have disappointed friends and strangers.

The dynasty of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs He begins to have an uncertain future after his loss in week five to the Bills. Nevertheless, Tom Brady’s legacy lives on and is currently listed as one of the top contenders heading to the Super Bowl.

This has been reflected in the sports betting around the actions of the NFL. According to data published by ESPN, after the activity this Sunday and for the first time since January 2020, Kansas City ceased to be the overall favorite to take the Vince Lombardi trophy. The team’s performances in recent weeks have significantly lowered its odds at various bookmakers to win the Super Bowl, so Patrick Mahomes would be far from getting his second ring in his short career.

Sportsbooks in the United States saw the Bucanners rise to the top of the odds. Tampa Bay is currently 11-2 in favor to win the Super Bowl ring at Caesars Sportsbook. With this, Tom Brady and company beat the Chiefs, who remained 13-2.

The Kansas City slump happened right after his 38-20 loss to Buffalo at home and in primetime on Sunday Night. According to ESPN Data, the three accumulated defeats this season by those commanded by Patrick mahomes, he removed the role of top favorites to be crowned as monarchs of the league.

For his part, the current champion, the Tampa Bay Bucanneers, they have maintained a totally regular game and results at the start of the recent regular season. The performances of Tom Brady and the offense have allowed them to register a mark of four wins and only one lost game. This served them to be considered as current favorites to repeat the championship.

The remaining teams most likely to run according to the bets to win the SuperBowl are the Green Bay Packers and the still-undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Then squads like the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers emerge.

One notch below are options such as Dallas Cowboys, who have surprised with their results and especially by the improvement in their defense, where they have obtained multiple recoveries of the ball, a situation that had not been common in previous campaigns. Also, the return of the quarterback Dak Prescott they keep the cowboys serious contenders for the title.

The 2021-2022 season is turning into one of the most spectacular of the last years and it only remains to wait to see if the predictions of the experts will be correct or if there will be a surprise heading to the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans will continue to enjoy the action of the NFL every weekend until reaching the crucial game to be played next February.

