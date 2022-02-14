NFL: when Tom Brady and Miguel Herrera posed together in a photo at the Azteca Stadium

In 2014 Miguel Herrera boasted a photo with Tom Brady (Photo: Twitter/@MiguelHerreraDT)

Amid the excitement generated by the Super Bowl LVIone of the Mexican technicians of the MX League he remembered the occasion in which he crossed paths with the exquarterback of the New England Patriots at the Azteca Stadium facilities.

Michael Herrerawho at that time was technical director of the Mexican teamposed for a photograph with Tom Brady which generated different reactions. The NFL fans in Mexico and the followers of the national football made fun of that photograph that circulated on social networks, because the fact that was captured was a unique moment for the sport.

Recently the Louse Herrera He remembered that day again and before the game between Bengals vs Rams, the current coach of Tigres gave the details of how that meeting took place. In interview with ESPN for the program Between Friends and CelebritiesHerrera pointed out that Tom Brady was the one who asked the Aztec strategist for a photo.

Tom Brady was the benchmark quarterback for the New England Patriots until 2020 (Photo: REUTERS/Matt Sullivan)

The incident occurred in 2014 when the NFL would have a game on the field of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, In addition, the Mexican National Team was preparing for a duel at home. The Pats and the Tri They coincided in the Azteca on the same day, each one would carry out their training practice.

Louse Herrera stressed that it rained that day, so they had to leave the stadium field and train on alternate tracks.

“We had to train in the stadium where we were going to play a National Team match and it started to rain. They took us out of the stadium because we couldn’t be there, they (Pats) were starting their preseason and we had to train on nearby courts outside; on a court we were training and in another there were all the Patriots”, he exposed.

The Mexican National Team and the Patriots trained together at the Azteca (Photo: Twitter/@MiguelHerreraDT)

Herrera took a break from training to go to the bathroom, but being outside the Azteca, he had to walk to the bathroom facilities, so crossed by where the NFL team was and it was there that he met one of the legendary American players.

But one of the peculiarities of the story is that the Louse I did not think about taking pictures with any of the members of the Patsso he went on his way until Brady himself asked for a photo together.

“I go to the bathroom towards the stadium, because you have to go in and when I go out I see that there are many signs that say ‘No photographs’ and the players were coming. There was a lady who said: ‘No photos’. So when I get close Tom Brady just comes, he stares at me and says ‘photo?’ and me ‘of course, photo!”, recalled Miguel Herrera.

Despite the fact that they were requesting not to take any type of photographs in the area, Herrera advocated with the personnel who were there and explained that it was not him who asked for the photobut the quarterback of the Pats I had requested itso they were photographed together.

Miguel Herrera is the current coach of Tigres (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)

“The girl stared at me and I told her: ‘Let’s see, tell him, he asked me for the photo’”.

Later, Miguel Herrera confessed that the idea of ​​​​asking the New England quarterback for a photograph did cross his mindbut when Brady approached him and offered him a photo together, he grabbed it as an excuse before the restrictions of the security personnel.

“I rarely ask for thingsTom Brady was already a figurehead, I was going to approach him to ask for a photo and he stares at me and says ‘photo?’ read my mind. There I grew up with the lady who was bothering everyone with ‘no photos, no photos’ ”, narrated the former Americanist technician.

