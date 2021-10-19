NFL: Who is Trevon Diggs, the revelation and record man of the Dallas Cowboys

Trevon Diggs has been one of the figures of the cowboys this season (Photo: Brian Fluharty / REUTERS)

The Dallas Cowboys They are living one of their best moments in recent years. The lone star team had five consecutive victories and has been nominated as one of the top contenders within the national conference teams. The good step of the cowboys is due in large part to the improvement of the defensive body, where it has stood out Trevon Diggs, one of the biggest revelations this season of the NFL.

The star cornerback extended his interception streak to six games after some great defining action in Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Diggs perfectly intuited the call of the opposing offense and after a bounced pass managed to intercept quarterback Mac Jones. After stealing the ball, Trevon ran at full speed towards the New England area to consolidate the touchdown that he kept for a few moments in front of those led by Mike MCarthy.

The interception allowed the Cowboys to stay alive in the game and force an overtime where they managed to win after a great pass from Dak Prescott that was received unbranded by wide receiver Cedee Lamb.

Diggs kept the Cowboys in the fight against the Patriots with an interception (Photo: Brian Fluharty / REUTERS)

“They were running it the whole game, and I saw in the movie that they like to run that.. I read it, made a play with the ball, tipped it, and it fell into my hands. There was nothing stopping me. As soon as I got it, I thought, ‘I have to score,’ ”the man of the moment pointed to the official Dallas team media.

Definitely Diggs has been one of the greatest revelations in these six contested weeks of the regular season. The number “7” has registered at least one interception in absolutely all the duels, in addition, his leadership has provided security to the rest of the defensive zone, which has resulted in a significant improvement over previous years where the Cowboys suffered too much to stop opponents defensively.

In addition to making significant contributions to his team, Diggs has also excelled individually in statistics and league records. Their seven interceptions in the first six games is the highest number of a team in the Super Bowl era jalong with what was done by Rod Woodson en 1993. He also joined Brian Russell’s list as the only two players with at least one interception in the first six weeks of competition.

The cornerback has intercepted opponents seven times in the first six games of the season (Photo: David Butler / REUTERS)

His contribution in ball recoveries has not only been reflected in the defensive zone, it has also been reflected in terms of scoring issues. The cornerback is the only name in the Super Bowl era that has more than seven interceptions and multiple touchdowns in the first six games of a season.

Diggs was chosen by the Lone Star team in the second round of the Draft of the year 2020 coming from the University of Alabama. Although his numbers were not bad in his first year, his participation in defense did not give much to talk about due to an injury that prevented him from consolidating when he began to stand out with his individual actions.

The cornerback suffered a broken foot during week nine of last season, precisely a game after shining with the cowboys intercepting the quarterback twice Carson Wentz in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury kept him away from the field until December 2020.

The defender was chosen by Dallas in the 2020 draft from the University of Alabama (Photo: Brian Fluharty / REUTERS)

The cornerback’s older brother has already tasted the honeys of NFL success. This is the wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, Stefon Diggs, who is one of the best players in his position within the league.

Now, in what seems to be his season that consolidation, Trevon will seek to continue to shine in the defensive zone and increase its share of ball recoveries to allow Dallas to reach the playoffs and fight for the coveted ring of Super Bowl.

