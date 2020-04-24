NHL roundup: Surging Rangers win 4th straight

Chris Kreider scored the tiebreaking objective with 3:11 remaining within the third interval and the New York Rangers beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Friday evening.

Feb 14, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) reacts to scoring a objective in opposition to the Columbus Blue Jackets within the third interval at Nationwide Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports activities

The Rangers received their season-high fourth straight sport and received for the fifth time in six video games due to Kreider, who scored his seventh objective within the final 9 video games.

Pavel Buchnevich scored 22 seconds into the sport and Ryan Strome added an empty-net objective because the Rangers additionally received their fifth straight highway sport.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, who scored twice within the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win in New York on Jan. 19, tallied for Columbus, which dropped its fourth straight sport (0-2-2). The Blue Jackets additionally allowed the successful objective shortly after Boone Jenner’s shot went off the publish on a short-handed breakaway.

Penguins 4, Canadiens 1

Jason Zucker scored two objectives in his second sport with Pittsburgh, main the way in which in a victory over visiting Montreal.

Zucker, who was acquired from the Minnesota Wild in a commerce on Monday, scored each objectives within the ultimate two minutes of the second interval to provide the Penguins a 3-1 lead.

Sidney Crosby had three assists, Kris Letang and Zach Aston-Reese additionally scored, and Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for Pittsburgh.

Hurricanes 5, Devils 2

Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas every delivered a objective and an help as Carolina drilled visiting New Jersey.

Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 35 saves for his first triumph in his final 4 outings.

Warren Foegele, Andrei Svechnikov and Joel Edmundson additionally scored for Carolina, which improved to 23-3-1 when scoring a sport’s first objective. Mirco Mueller and Joey Anderson scored for the Devils, who had been taking part in their third sport in 4 nights. Anderson, a proper winger, scored his first objective of the season with 5:03 remaining.

Sharks 3, Jets 2

San Jose scored twice within the third interval for a come-from-behind highway victory over Winnipeg.

After Melker Karlsson scored the equalizer 5:18 into the ultimate body, it took solely 89 seconds for Timo Meier to comply with up by firing a rebound previous Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Blake Wheeler had a objective and an help for the Jets, with each factors coming throughout an 86-second span within the second interval.

