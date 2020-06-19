NHL Swaps Award Show for Hiatus Highlights as Hockey Prepares Return – Variety

It received’t be a glitzy Las Vegas affair — replete with a purple carpet, showgirls and a celeb visitor listing — however the Nationwide Hockey League isn’t letting June go with out placing on a present. In lieu of its annual awards program, the league will air “NHL Pause: Publish to Publish” on NBCSN Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, in Canada). Mannequin Camille Kostek will host the 30-minute present, narrating a slew of social clips created in hockey’s absence and even handing out some (digital) {hardware}.

“We’re getting near saying our return to play,” NHL chief content material officer Steve Mayer advised Sportico, Penske Media’s new sports activities platform. “We’re going to start out focusing far more on hockey, and we’re going to place what we’ve been doing through the pause to the aspect just a little bit. Hopefully we are able to put a pleasant bow round it with this program.”

With a vibe someplace between “American’s Funniest House Movies” and a highschool commencement sizzle reel, the present will conclude with one social media persona profitable the prize for one of the best on-line content material posted through the NHL’s hiatus.

“I’ve been totally impressed with the creativity from followers and gamers on social media… so why not put all of it collectively and mash it up right into a enjoyable present?” Kostek stated. “I had loads of enjoyable taking everybody behind the scenes of their moments at dwelling that can make many individuals smile.”

NHLers historically identified to take care of quiet, team-first personas have proven new sides of themselves since stepping off the ice on March 12. Initially, a lot of their public messages have been heartfelt phrases of help through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. However they quickly shifted to incorporate sillier viral movies — typically that includes wives and kids making an attempt out numerous dance crazes or canines getting in on at-home exercise routines. Extra not too long ago, gamers have used their social platform to point out indicators of help for the Black Lives Matter motion.

“We’ve developed and located a number of new NHL stars and personalities alongside the way in which, and I’m optimistic the sharing will proceed,” Mayer stated. “Although we’re going again on the ice for the playoffs, we’re hoping it can proceed as a result of the gamers at the moment are comfy sharing their lives.”