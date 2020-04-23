NHS urged to avoid PPE gloves made in ‘slave-like’ conditions

In securing PPE for NHS personnel working on coronavirus frontline, government ought to not overlook about abuse of producing unit employees, warn activists

The federal authorities ought to not overlook in regards to the “slave-like” stipulations of migrant employees making rubber medical gloves in Malaysia in its rush to provide defending equipment to keep frontline NHS personnel shielded from coronavirus, human rights groups say.

Malaysia is the sector’s best producer of rubber gloves, nonetheless the enterprise has been accused of grossly exploiting its personnel, mostly impoverished migrants from Bangladesh and Nepal.

Proceed finding out…

