Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds will bet on NFTs: the gacha JRPG turns to ‘play-to-earn’

The new free mobile and PC game already includes a token and blockchain system.

Level 5’s new game arrived last 25 of May to the West, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds premiered in PC and iOS and Android devices conquering us with a visual section worthy of the Ghibli studio itself. However, it has also come accompanied by one of the most controversial elements of video games in recent years: the blockchain.

As we play Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, we will earn tokens that will give us access to cryptocurrencies within the Marble network. Kotaku has echoed the complaints of many players, who have seen how a week after the launch, the economy of the game is already tilted in favor of those who buy cryptocurrencies of the company.

The players are denouncing the possibility of getting the best items in the game in direct purchase, without gacha and without chance, unbalancing the PVP. On the Netmarble website, the ‘play-to-earn’ purpose of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is emphasized, upping its blockchain bet with the arrival of NFTs for the fourth quarter of 2022.

In recent months, the NFT market has been experiencing a significant drop, although many publishers are still betting on these digital assets for their video games. If you want to know more about the JRPG the Level-5in 3DJuegos you have available our analysis of Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds.

