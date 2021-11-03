NIA arrests Bangladeshi terrorist: Bangladeshi terrorist arrested in West Bengal

NIA arrests Bangladeshi Terrorist: NIA has arrested a terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. An reputable of the investigating company gave data on this regard on Wednesday.Additionally Learn – Bypoll Effects: Vote counting of 29 meeting by-elections together with 3 Lok Sabha of the rustic nowadays

In line with the reputable, in keeping with a tip-off, the NIA crew introduced a seek operation in Subhasgram space on Tuesday and arrested the Bangladeshi nationwide. This Bangladeshi nationwide is a terrorist related to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The reputable mentioned, "Faux voter ID playing cards and Aadhaar playing cards were seized from him. The arrested terrorist is being interrogated. We are searhing for out when and the way he entered India.

A number of paperwork associated with the 15 may organization were seized from the suspect, the reputable mentioned.