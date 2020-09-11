NIA files charge sheet against 22-year-old Tania Parveen in jihadi ‘recruitment’ case

new Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Friday that it has filed a charge sheet against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) online recruitment module case against Tania Parveen for 22 years. The charge sheet stated that she became a member of 70 jihadi groups on social media, which propagated terrorist ideology under the guise of ‘Islamic Jihad’. Also Read – Congress and TMC in support of Riya Chakraborty, said- BJP is harassing a Bengali Brahmin girl

The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court in Kolkata, West Bengal on Thursday. Parveen has been charged under sections of the Strict Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A NIA spokesperson in Delhi said, "During the investigation, it was discovered that Parveen was radicalized in cyberspace by a Pakistan-based cadre of Lashkar. She gradually became part of around 70 jihadist groups on social media, which propagated terrorist ideology under the guise of Islamic jihad with the aim of radicalizing and recruiting Muslim youth."

The official said that Parveen was also active in various ‘Palestinian and Syrian jihadist’ social media groups.

An NIA spokesperson said that investigations have revealed that the Lashkar cadre based in Lahore, Pakistan, introduced the accused to officials of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, who used it to get fake strategic information in India to create fake Facebook profiles and to force the armed forces Was tasked to befriend the members.

According to NIA officials, 22-year-old Parveen was detained by the NIA in April as she was in contact with Pakistani handlers through several Pakistani SIM cards. NIA officials said he was caught after a year of surveillance.