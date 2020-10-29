NIA major action in Terror funding case, raids on nine bases in Delhi and Srinagar

new Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided nine places in Srinagar and Delhi, capital of Jammu and Kashmir, in the Terror Funding Case. The raids are being taken by some NGOs and trusts in the name of raising funds from India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then used for separatist activities in Kashmir. An NIA official involved in the investigation said that the agency is conducting raids at six locations of six NGOs and trusts in Srinagar and Delhi. Also Read – NIA Recruitment 2020: NIA Recruitment for Inspector, Sub Inspector posts, Forms filled in offline mode before this date

The trusts and NGO’s where the raids are going on include the offices of Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, J&K Yatem Foundation, Salvation Movement and J&K Voice of Victims (JKVV). Also Read – Video: BJP workers tried to hoist the tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, then …

The NIA on Wednesday raided 11 places in Srinagar and Bandipur and one in Bengaluru. NIA searched the residence and office of Khurram Parvez, Coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society. Also Read – Imran failed to rein in terrorist bosses, Pakistan will remain in FATF’s gray list

Apart from this, searches were also carried out at the houses of Khurram Parvez’s partner Parvez Ahmed Bukhari, Parvez Ahmed Matka and Bangalore-based aide Swati Seshadri, Parveena Ahangar. The NIA had registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on 8 October. This action is being taken under the same.