Nia Vardalos Couldn’t Fly Home for Her Dad’s Funeral, So She Poured Her Grief Into Fundraising

The final time Nia Vardalos noticed her dad, Gus, in individual was at Christmas when she was visiting her dad and mom in Winnipeg, Canada.

Gus, the inspiration for Nia’s father in “My Large Fats Greek Marriage ceremony,” was 87 and in declining well being. “It was like watching your favourite wind-up toy slowly slowly shedding its batteries during the last yr,” Nia tells Selection. “At Christmas we had been all there. He was on the sofa, blissful and cell. He wasn’t incapacitated however not fairly operating a marathon…I had a sense this could be it.”

When it was time for Nia to go away, she remembers, “There was a second that flashed between my dad and me once we stated goodbye…I believe he was saying, ‘This actually is goodbye.”

Inside just a few weeks, Gus was hospitalized. However with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the world, Nia wasn’t in a position to return to Canada for his ultimate days. As native relations stood round Gus’ mattress, a nurse FaceTimed with Nia. “They held up the cellphone to him and I bought to thank him for an unimaginable life and inform him he was a gentleman and he was an incredible dad,” she stated. “My mother held his hand and stated, ‘It’s okay for you to go.’”

Gus died on March 12. Seven days later, his funeral was livestreamed from the identical church of which he was as soon as president.

“I all the time stated my dad has impeccable timing,” Nia says. She believes that he waited to cross after social-distancing and self-quarantine grew to become the norm as a result of if he had died just some days earlier, his funeral would attracted a large of crowd of family and friends, many who would have flown in from Greece, Chicago and Australia.

“If he had gone 14 days in the past after they weren’t acknowledging the worldwide risk, all of us would have gathered and it may have introduced down the town and in addition we might have gone again to all our communities and will have unfold one thing,” Nia stated. “He waited till the church stated they couldn’t have any extra giant gatherings. I believe my father knew he was retaining individuals secure.”

Nia is popping her grief right into a fundraising endeavor by urging individuals on Twitter and Instagram, utilizing #bigfatdonation, to donate to not-for-profits. She’s advising individuals the place to donate to ensure the cash goes to legit organizations. “One individual wrote to me and stated, ‘I solely have $25, however I wish to assist,’” Nia stated.

Two of the primary individuals to step up had been Nia’s longtime mates Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Even because the couple battled coronavirus in Australia, they donated to Nia’s father’s church which is sponsoring an outreach program for the aged. Asylum Leisure CEO Steve Michaels made certain the church had the precise audio and visible tools to livestream companies.

Many others, together with Michael Chiklis and screenwriters Brian Lynch and Liz Hannah, have given to Large Sunday, a Los Angeles group that’s serving to get masks and gloves to hospitals in addition to getting ready and delivering dinners to the hospital staffs.

“Individuals in our trade, we’re lucky, we’re privileged, we’re pampered and a few of us wish to use our voices to do one thing,” Nia stated. “That’s why I made a decision to go surfing and discover completely different organizations. Now we have to do some good or we’re going to go nuts.”