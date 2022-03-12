Niantic will close servers for Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloom in Russia and Belarus

The augmented reality video game company calls for a quick solution to the suffering in Ukraine.

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, Niantic, Inc. has announced his departure from Russia and Belarus on the occasion of the invasion of Ukraine that began two weeks ago. The team responsible for Pokémon GO, Pikmin Bloom has blocked access to its video games for download, and will soon also close the servers in both countries.

“We support the global community in their hope for find a quick solution to the violence and suffering in Ukraine. Niantic video games will no longer be available for download in Russia and Belarus, and their access will be suspended shortly,” we can read in the note, without further details on the actions.

Niantic, Inc. thus follows other companies in the sector that in recent days have announced their exit from the Russian market for logistical reasons or in support of the Ukrainian people. Without going any further, Nintendo confirmed yesterday the cessation of hardware and software exports to the Eurasian country, while PlayStation did so hours before.

EA, Take-Two, CD Projekt or Ubisoft are some other companies that have stopped their business in the Russian Federation until further notice. For its part, the Kremlin is studying legalize piracy of software to combat technological prohibitions, although it seems more intended for work issues and not so much for leisure.

Niantic, Inc. is a leading company in the field of augmented reality video games, with the metaverse now among its goals. Its biggest hit, Pokémon GO, brought in a billion dollars in the past year alone. It was released in 2016.

