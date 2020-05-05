Nic Cage May Have Just Nabbed The Most Nic Cage Role Of His Career Thanks To Tiger King

Depart a Remark
Anybody accustomed to Nicolas Cage’s performing work is aware of that the person has picked some… attention-grabbing roles over time, and with such roles have come equally attention-grabbing efficiency decisions. Okay, let’s not mince phrases, the person could be downright bizarre on display screen typically, however that’ll be to his benefit for an upcoming challenge, as he’s been tapped to play Joe Unique, who was one of many major gamers of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King.
Think about Tv Studios and CBS Tv Studios are becoming a member of forces for an eight-episode scripted collection primarily based on the Texas Month-to-month article “Joe Unique: A Darkish Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad. As Selection reported, this collection will observe Nicolas Cage’s Joe Unique, actual title Joe Schreibvogel, preventing to maintain his animal park “even on the threat of dropping his sanity,” in addition to delve into how he constructed the Joe Unique persona and “misplaced himself to a personality of his personal creation.”
Likelihood is most, if not all of you studying this have watched Tiger King on Netflix, or have not less than heard in regards to the insane occasions it chronicles. Nonetheless, on the off likelihood the title Joe Unique hasn’t crossed your radar during the last couple months, he as soon as operated the G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and is at present serving a federal jail sentence not only for quite a few violations of the Lacey Act and Endangered Species Act, however as a result of he was convicted of hiring somebody to kill Carole Baskin, who operates Massive Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.
Of all of the actors to be employed to play Joe Unique, Nicolas Cage is an impressed selection. Fingers crossed he’ll be capable of correctly replicate, or not less than come as shut as attainable to pulling off Unique’s eccentricities and mannerisms, as proven off within the beneath video:
Exterior of internet hosting Saturday Evening Dwell twice, this Joe Unique collection will mark Nicolas Cage’s first main tv challenge, having spent many years leaving his mark on the movie world with content material like Elevating Arizona, Leaving Las Vegas, Face/Off, Nationwide Treasure and Coloration Out of Area. Cage’s upcoming films embrace Pig, Wally’s Wonderland and The Insufferable Weight Of Large Expertise, the latter of which can see Cage enjoying an exaggerated model of himself.
This Joe Unique collection is being taken to market within the coming days. Because it’s eight episodes, I think about which means it’ll find yourself on both a premium cable channel or a streaming service, with CBS All Entry being a logical selection within the latter class since CBS Tv Studios is concerned. American Vandal’s Dan Lagana, who optioned Leif Reigstad’s article with Paul Younger, will function author, showrunner, and government producer, whereas Younger will government produce by Make Good Content material.
It’s additionally value mentioning that this isn’t the one scripted collection within the works linked to the occasions explored in Tiger King. SNL’s Kate McKinnon has been tapped to play Carole Baskin in an adaptation of the Wondery podcast “Joe Unique,” which the actress will even government produce. Rob Lowe additionally revealed early final month that he was in talks with American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy to make a movie or restricted collection about Joe Unique, which might star Lowe within the central function.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra updates in regards to the Nicolas Cage-led Joe Unique collection and some other main information within the Tiger King sphere. For now, preserve observe of what’s at present on the airwaves with our helpful TV schedule.
