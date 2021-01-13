Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey Series Not Moving Forward at FX

The FX sequence “Redeemer,” which was to reunite “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto with Matthew McConaughey, is now not transferring forward at the community.

The transfer comes after McConaughey dropped out of the sequence, sources verify to Selection. “Redeemer” was initially introduced in January 2020 with a script-to-series order.

McConaughey was to star and government produce with Pizzolatto writing and government producing. Pizzolatto had signed an total take care of Fox 21 Tv Studios (which turned Touchstone Tv earlier than being folded into twentieth Tv) and FX Productions as a part of the deal for the sequence. It’s attainable Pizzolatto may exit the deal now that “Redeemer” isn’t going forward however the scenario stays in flux.

Reps for Pizzolatto, McConaughey, and FX, didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark. Reps for twentieth Tv declined to remark.

“Redeemer” is impressed by Patrick Coleman’s debut novel “The Churchgoer.” It follows a former minister turned dissolute safety guard, whose seek for a lacking girl in Texas leads him via a corruption and legal conspiracy, as his previous and current affect and entwine round a thriller of escalating violence and deceit.

The critically-acclaimed first season of “True Detective” starred McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The season acquired 12 Emmy nominations with 5 wins. McConaughey and Harrelson have been each nominated for finest actor in a drama sequence, whereas Pizzolatto was nominated for finest writing for a drama sequence. Two extra seasons have since been produced, with the newest starring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff airing at the start of 2019.

Along with his work on “True Detective,” Pizzolatto lately wrote “The Responsible” for Daring Movies, with 9 Tales hooked up to provide and Jake Gyllenhaal hooked up to star.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the information that the sequence was not transferring ahead.